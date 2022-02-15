In 2015 I wrote the following: “In Vermont who pays the cost for handling, or dispatching, a 911 call? Answer: that depends on your location. Each town is responsible for their own emergency response contract. In most cases taxes for this service are assessed from local property taxes. In some rare instances, due to archaic agreements, the state taxpayer absorbs the full bill. Strangely three neighboring municipalities can have three separate dispatch centers.”
You don’t need to be a logistical expert to know economies of scale would bring savings and efficiency. Unfortunately, this broken system, rather than being replaced, is on the cusp of receiving a huge subsidy. Federal funding has been approved to expand broadband and build cell towers, which benefit emergency communications. There are also monies available for radios and upgraded equipment.
Unfortunately, if not immediately addressed by the Vermont Legislature, millions will be poured into a dysfunctional system and smaller towns will be left at the mercy of spending measures that favor the large municipalities.
The track record for the current system shows smaller towns at the mercy of an ill-conceived marketplace. The price of using the emergency dispatch system for the town of Plainfield rose 310% since 2012. The annual rate of inflation at this time was roughly 2%. Plainfield is lucky. In the neighboring town of Cabot, it rose 480% during the same period. Other nearby villages faced similar exponential cost increases. Marshfield saw the service expense grow 270% while Calais saw an overall increase in their fire and ambulance at about the same rate.
The reasons for these dramatic rises are complicated. A modern system requires heavy investment in infrastructure and equipment. The traditional system of funding and responsibility, whereby each municipality undertook the burden, is unsustainable for the smaller towns.
Presently the misnamed Central Vermont Public Safety Authority (CVPSA) currently has the ear of the Legislature in terms of expenditures on critical dispatch systems. The needs of the large towns are paramount. Let me read from their website: “(CVPSA) exists to enhance the safety and quality of life of the people of Barre and Montpelier and improve dispatching service to Central Vermont fire departments.” This organization, formed in 2014, originated in an effort to consolidate the emergency activities of the region’s two largest municipalities. In matters of spending and policy, the outlying towns are merely an afterthought. Exponentially rising costs are not their concern. Why should they be? The organization is led by two large towns that are focusing on their needs. This was by design.
It’s time the Legislature stepped in and had a serious regional approach to solving this under-the-radar crisis. It would seem self-evident that Barre and Montpelier will never willingly relinquish their exclusive dispatch centers and create real economies of scale that will benefit everyone within central Vermont.
In devising a plan, every town must have a say and discuss the overall needs of the area. Presently, the smaller towns are hostage to the whims of Barre and Montpelier. The new-found federal money is the perfect time to step in and build a system that looks beyond municipal borders.
If you’re in a small town, contact your legislators and ask them to devise a plan to address everyone’s emergency needs. Not only should all voices be heard, but the new cell tower infrastructure might provide a non-local tax revenue stream to fund the efforts.
There is a track record of “business as usual” and it is a disaster for the local taxpayer. If nothing is done, the next decade will see a majority of small town tax dollars squandered on a Balkanized, inefficient system. That’s a real emergency.
Bram Towbin lives in Plainfield.
