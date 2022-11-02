The next state representative for Washington County’s 6th congressional district will continue policies that marginalize town government and ignore local issues. I came to this conclusion after watching the Oct. 12 televised forum between the Democratic candidate Marc Mihaly and the Republican Tina Golon. There was little publicity and no reaction. This doesn’t bode well for our next rep’s ability to keep constituents informed.

The lack of interest speaks to a larger set-piece quality to our political engagements. I commend them for putting themselves on the line as I know how it feels. I lost to Marc Mihaly in the Democratic primary for this position. It is not easy to publicly voice opinions in these times of political turmoil.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.