The next state representative for Washington County’s 6th congressional district will continue policies that marginalize town government and ignore local issues. I came to this conclusion after watching the Oct. 12 televised forum between the Democratic candidate Marc Mihaly and the Republican Tina Golon. There was little publicity and no reaction. This doesn’t bode well for our next rep’s ability to keep constituents informed.
The lack of interest speaks to a larger set-piece quality to our political engagements. I commend them for putting themselves on the line as I know how it feels. I lost to Marc Mihaly in the Democratic primary for this position. It is not easy to publicly voice opinions in these times of political turmoil.
The “Phil Scott” Republican and the consensus Democratic candidate are both incrementalists, social moderates and fiscal conservatives. They sound like “safe” choices, but good intentions are not a substitute for the detailed work of safeguarding our communities.
Climate change was discussed. Each candidate has done environmental work. Marc Mihaly is a prominent advocate and Tina Golon has a degree in the field. When asked about global warming, neither candidate mentioned the existential threat of the under-regulated Marshfield Dam that looms over Plainfield and Marshfield. Strangely, Marc had mentioned securing funds for a minuscule dam in Calais in his opening remarks. The thousand-year weather events, that now regularly plague other parts of the country, would spell complete doom for the downstream villages. Nor was there any mention of the unfair taxation regime which has forced our towns to foot the emergency services bill for the corporate behemoth that owns the structure. The decisive, nitty-gritty details are given a back seat to discussions about statewide oil consumption. Broad-based bromides do not replace mandatory insurance requirements and replacing DEC as the regulatory body. The townspeople will remain at risk unless candidates fully understand the minutiae of the problems.
The discussion of housing was equally misguided. Party-based virtue signaling replaced real discussion of local action. Without an identifiable local leader in each town tasked with making things happen, nothing will be built. It is comforting to know these prospective candidates support the state trying to solve the housing crisis. Unfortunately, despite good intentions, the impact of their favoring more spending will be negligible in terms of impacting our towns. That sort of change would require granular focus. That is not in the major party’s scripts and these candidates see their role as not getting too involved on the local level.
Voter security questions yielded predictable answers that lacked a local nuance. The Democrat wants more general access and the Republican is focused on security and working people. What wasn’t mentioned: the requirement that small towns purchase expensive voting machines for tabulation. This “security” measure meant the disappearance of tables filled with town volunteers counting ballots. You can make arguments about efficiency, etc., but the fabric of Vermont small towns is built on intimate traditions and gatherings. The idea that a state mandate suddenly erases this special ritual without any real debate, speaks volumes. The fact neither candidate thought to mention it is disheartening, but not surprising.
Is the relationship between Vermont small towns and state government satisfactory? The Act 46 education “reform” has put the Calais elementary school in the crosshairs of consolidation while lawmakers saw fit to exempt Montpelier High School from the law. The Lake Champlain cleanup bill, Act 64, puts more of a burden on our towns than those on the shoreline. Both these measures passed with the full support of key members of the local delegation.
If only we mattered as much as the folks in Montpelier and on the lakeshore. Having prestigious positions of power matters little to townsfolk if their needs are given short shrift. These candidates are following this pernicious script. During the forum, both talked about the soaring cost of emergency services.
Neither bothered to mention Montpelier is currently in the process of throwing millions towards an emergency dispatch system that has held smaller towns hostage. I doubt either candidate is even aware of the proceedings. The major parties are perfectly happy giving the control of dispatch to the larger towns, which have a track record of holding Calais, Marshfield and Plainfield hostage in pricing. Consensus party leaders set the agenda and acolytes such as Mihaly and Golan have no interest in rocking the boat. Take energy for an example. Both candidates decried soaring costs. Neither mentioned that many constituents are at the mercy of state policy that allows their smaller energy providers to be disadvantaged by the juggernaut, forcing them to pay more for less robust service.
Bad policy that lowers housing prices and endangers the physical safety of your community should be unpopular. Unfortunately, the trauma of national politics has driven voters to the cocoon of the familiar. That safe haven might not hold up if the dam bursts, emergency services are delayed or the elementary school disappears. Hopefully, whoever prevails in November will abandon the warm small-talk and advocate innovative solutions that are unfamiliar and uncomfortable. That might trigger grimaces from well-entrenched interests. It might even result in a failed bid at reelection. Some might call that foolish. I consider it leadership. Calais, Marshfield and Plainfield don’t need a safe pair of hands.
We need innovation to face challenging times. Instead, we have forums that even the candidates don’t care if you watch.
Bram Towbin lives in Plainfield. He is a former Plainfield Select Board member, former road commissioner, and was a candidate for the Democratic primary in August, losing to Marc Mihaly.
