It rained 16 inches in Dallas a few days ago, breaking records and wreaking havoc. This was after half the state of Kentucky was devastated weeks before in a “once-in-a-thousand-year” downpour. That would mark the sixth “thousand-year event” in a month, including St. Louis, Mississippi, Illinois and California. This brings my focus on the Marshfield Dam. Failure of this piece of elderly infrastructure would devastate the villages of Plainfield and Marshfield, not to mention destroying parts of Route 2, the major east-west corridor for central Vermont. Has the state demanded the dam’s owner, Green Mountain Power, raise safety standards in lieu of the changing weather? No. Is the current regime adequate? I’ve attempted to lay out a strictly fact-based case below. Judge for yourself.

Unlike most of Vermont’s dams, the state does not directly undertake safety inspections. The power-generating dams fall under a different set of rules that allow GMP to hire their own safety inspector. This is common practice within the utility industry but ignores an obvious conflict of interest. Are building owners allowed to hire their own private contractors for fire inspection?

