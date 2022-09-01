It rained 16 inches in Dallas a few days ago, breaking records and wreaking havoc. This was after half the state of Kentucky was devastated weeks before in a “once-in-a-thousand-year” downpour. That would mark the sixth “thousand-year event” in a month, including St. Louis, Mississippi, Illinois and California. This brings my focus on the Marshfield Dam. Failure of this piece of elderly infrastructure would devastate the villages of Plainfield and Marshfield, not to mention destroying parts of Route 2, the major east-west corridor for central Vermont. Has the state demanded the dam’s owner, Green Mountain Power, raise safety standards in lieu of the changing weather? No. Is the current regime adequate? I’ve attempted to lay out a strictly fact-based case below. Judge for yourself.
Unlike most of Vermont’s dams, the state does not directly undertake safety inspections. The power-generating dams fall under a different set of rules that allow GMP to hire their own safety inspector. This is common practice within the utility industry but ignores an obvious conflict of interest. Are building owners allowed to hire their own private contractors for fire inspection?
The second dam within the complex is not remotely monitored. There have been improvements and upgrades but the central question is this: Do this dam’s safety protocols address the coming threats? GMP thinks so and points to the fact they have followed all the rules. Safety, in their view, is measured by established standards. Businesses (like GMP) are, by statute, answerable to their shareholders, not people living downstream. The Legislature is charged with safeguarding the people’s interest. Not only has Montpelier permitted a safety standard less than ideal, our legislators have compelled the downstream towns to subsidize the power juggernaut by leaning heavily on our volunteer first responders.
The Marshfield and Plainfield fire departments are funded with local property tax. So how much does GMP contribute to this burden? Next to nothing: taxes are levied on the small power-generating station which falls within Marshfield’s borders. The dam is physically located in the town of Cabot so downstream towns receive no revenues from the main structure for undertaking this extraordinary safety burden. I would characterize the weight on our meager town resources as “extraordinary” as this facility requires special treatment, but no accompanying taxation. The first responders attend special day-long, GMP-hosted, safety exercises. No compensation is offered or given. No other business or homeowner receives this sort of special accommodation.
I have brought all of this to the attention of a number of legislators over the years. There appears to be no interest in revising the property tax code to compensate the towns, nor in addressing the threat to the lives of citizens in Marshfield and Plainfield. One legislator offered reassurance by stating: “under Vermont law, the person responsible will pay for damage.” But how is GMP going to be held legally responsible if they are following all the established state rules? What would prevent their lawyers from arguing they have no liability as this is an unforeseen event safety protocols failed to cover?
Here are the corrective solutions which will safeguard our towns:
— GMP must carry insurance that indemnifies the taxpayers, business owners, home owners and residents from all damage and injury. This would align the company’s safety interests with the needs of the residents. My guess is this would immediately require adoption of more rigorous safety standards.
— The state, or their representative, needs to take on the responsibility of safety inspections.
— A new special property tax category needs to be instituted for dangerous infrastructure that includes payments directly to local first responders.
— All dams must be regulated by one agency. All follow the same rules.
— Emergency response plans must be made readily available on town websites. They need to include maps clearly identifying the threatened areas.
It’s easier and cheaper to pretend there isn’t a problem. Those arguments don’t hold water.
Bram Towbin lives in Plainfield.
