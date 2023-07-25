The Scott administration committed a major faux pas recently by publicly castigating Marshfield’s Emergency Management director. The commissioner of Public Safety was caught flat-footed when, during a news conference, the governor, and his administration, were in the dark about the town of Marshfield being without water for more than a week. The commissioner thought it appropriate to place blame on Marshfield’s volunteer Emergency Management director. She said that the EMD did not inform the state specifically that there was no water; instead, he had voiced that there was a boil water notice. The commissioner stated: “Reporting or chit-chatting with the Guard and receiving deliveries of water is not working the system that has been in place for a long time … So we are happy to jump right on that as soon as we get a request from your municipal officials.”
I am a municipal official in a neighboring town. Commissioner Morrison’s remarks show someone completely out of touch with Vermont small town government. It is ironic as the administration just completed a multi-city tour with top officials reaching out to towns regarding ARPA funds. This wonderful series of events, one of which was held at the Plainfield Town Hall Opera House, showed state officials engaged with local concerns. It was a boost to many who often feel Montpelier is out of touch. That contrasts sharply with Commissioner Morrison’s snide comments towards a hard-working volunteer.