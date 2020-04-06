Vermont has a challenge with how to manage a significant population of people who have tested positive for COVID-19 and have nowhere to live — some are symptomatic and some are asymptomatic. Some are currently in shelters and some in transitional housing.
Since Goddard College currently sits mostly empty, it was put forward as suitable spot. The Plainfield Health Center and the college have professional duties as healers and owners of dormitories. Each party entered into a contract with the state with the best intentions.
The town of Plainfield’s concerns, however, were not a priority in the negotiations. The town was officially notified of the situation by the college in the early stages of negotiations. Did the town insist they be a party in the negotiations? No. Did they town alert its citizens about the project. No. Local government felt that its role was to be a passive observer and let the larger entities work on the details.
The town would have a “voice,” but only after the framework was established. The people of Plainfield found out about the project via press release. This caused panic among many residents living near Goddard College, and the ugly spectacle of social media arguments and attacks began. A public meeting was held, but those potentially most affected by Goddard’s decision were dismissed. This has only exponentially increased the social media rumors, accusations and vitriol.
The town is now divided. There is finger pointing on both sides. Some believe selfish people are denying services to those most in need; others feel the town has put the responsibility for their safety in the hands of distant bureaucrats.
The “us vs. them” structuring of this fight was not inevitable. Everyone could have felt they they were represented in this decision. They weren’t because the select board does not understand its role. It exists to represent all of the people of Plainfield — not the state and not their own personal feelings. Public servants must be able to distinguish between what they personally prefer and the needs of the people they represent.
Older residents who live directly abutting the Goddard College campus are frightened; and not just of the virus. They are being attacked for voicing legitimate concerns which I believe can be addressed successfully while still using the Goddard site for a recovery center. How could this have been avoided?
The first order of business is an honest, factual understanding of what this new arrangement means for Plainfield. The notion that this presents no real danger to the community is false. There are documented cases of problems at similar facilities in Chittenden County.
Does this mean this project can’t proceed in Plainfield? Absolutely not. But an honesty is essential for success. Advocates of this project also need to avoid the mantra that this has been a transparent and open process when this is patently untrue. Obfuscation only serves to feed the already palpable sense of mistrust. There are risks and there needs to be an honest conversation about if and how they can be mitigated. A clearly delineated, step-by-step, strategy can replace vague promises, which have bred a vicious rumor mill.
Local officials can, proactively, provide reliable information but more importantly, become active participants in the discussion.
The state is doing its job — and doing it well. The Health Center is doing its job, and Goddard is doing its job. The Plainfield Select Board is not doing its job. It is crucial that they avoid taking one side. It is also troubling that no local official thought to step in when members of the community were pilloried on social media for merely expressing fear for their safety.
Will everyone accept the outcome no matter what decisions are made? Certainly not. Will there be contentious meetings. Absolutely. Unfortunately avoiding these tough, nettlesome negotiations spells trouble down the line.
Given the nature of the endeavor even the most skilled and dedicated planners cannot be perfect. The point of spelling things out before is to decrease the horrible demonization and scapegoating. Having the community mostly on board will ensure the victims of this pandemic who need a place to recover will be treated as welcome guests, rather than troublesome outsiders. Unfortunately, the fear and misconceptions generated by the shortcomings of the process as it has unfolded will be brought to bear on those most in need of care.
I am personally glad that since there is a group that needs a place to recover, they have found a place, so long as management of the site is robust and there is no hoarding of information. My own personal feelings about the site are distinct, however, from the needs of the town.
If you are elected to represent, then represent. The problem is the town was, by choice, absent. What you’re seeing is what happens when people aren’t represented. We, as a nation, have a history regarding this issue.
Bram Towbin is a Plainfield resident and former Select Board chairman.
