I can’t let the recent Herald op-ed opinion piece by Benjamin Rittello go unanswered because Mr. Rittello is so far off base in his assumptions and accusations concerning the mainstream media.
As so often happens with right-wing conservative opinion writers, Mr. Rittello resorts to conservative jingoism to attack the messenger that brings him news he doesn’t like. To wit: His piece starts out by attacking Herald letter writer Lisa Mancini for expressing her opinions concerning the untrustworthiness of Fox News. Calling her a “partisan tribalist” (whatever that is) because she is a liberal Democrat, he goes on to describe mainstream media news coverage as “lazy left-wing talking points” that are “narrative driven and steeped in left-wing lunacy.” Then he describes the same media as “the biggest magic show on earth. They make elephants disappear in crowded theaters every day.” Classic jingoism.
I understand if Mr. Rittello’s frustration with media is that it doesn’t support his beliefs, but the mainstream media is the mainstream media and became mainstream by being accurate and as a result, have been around for a long time. The New York Times is 171 years old; Washington Post, 144 years; Chicago Tribune, 175 years; Los Angeles Times, 140 years; CNN, 42 years; CBS News, 94 years; NBC News, 82 years; the Associated Press, 175 years; and the list goes on and on.
I’m sorry but Mr. Rittello can’t convince me that these media sources, all of which have worldwide recognition, achieved their longevity and status by intentionally deceiving people here and abroad for what amounts to, collectively, hundreds of years of reporting.
I would also like to point out that these news outlets compete with each other on a national and international level so to accuse them of colluding to push a Democratic Party agenda, as Mr. Rittello does, is insulting to the free press and couldn’t be farther from the truth. They have in the past, by the way, reported on the objectives of the Republican Party when the GOP had serious leaders who presented serious agendas, but the news now is about how the party has been hijacked by politicians willing to undermine our democracy in order to claw their way to power (a little editorializing there). Part of their modus operandi, like that of Vladimir Putin’s modus operandi in Russia, is to try to muzzle the free press.
Thankfully, the mainstream media will go on printing and broadcasting stories that Mr. Rittello, and people of a similar persuasion, won’t like because there are people in this country who want to know what is really going on. Mr. Rittello would be better off paying attention to what is going on in Russia with Putin. He’d see that we don’t have to harken back to Adolf Hitler now to show that when you don’t have a free press, then you have a country that is at the mercy of the whims and weaknesses of one man, the results of which we see in photos of murdered civilians lying in the streets of Ukraine.
Fox, by the way is owned by an Australian billionaire with an international reputation for lying. It is 25 years old. The Rutland Herald, by contrast, has been around since 1794 and qualifies as “mainstream,” but only regionally.
Craig Tomkinson lives in Mount Holly.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.