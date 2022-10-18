Oh, not again. Anthony Pollina, in his recent opinion piece, attempts to revive the elderly trope that industrial wind opponents in Vermont don’t want wind turbines on account of the possibility those machines might spoil their gorgeous, pricey views.

Partly, this misconception can be traced to Gov. Phil Scott, whom I hold in the highest esteem. The governor is a great guy, except for one little thing: He believes the potential for a spoiled view is the big issue driving Vermont’s mighty industrial-wind opposition.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.