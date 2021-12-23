The holidays are a time of peace on Earth and goodwill to men, but we stand on a corner with placards proclaiming we have the right to choose what goes into our bodies, the right to decide not to wear a mask, the right to enter buildings without that mask even though the sign on the door says it is required.
Where did this self-centered attitude come from? Where are the Vermonters who have always stood as one united to protect our fellow citizens? Now, we protest for our right to not be vaccinated against a disease that is killing people by the hundreds of thousands. Hospitals are running out of space dealing with unvaccinated people, their staff overworked and overwhelmed.
Yes, we have many rights granted to us but with those rights comes an obligation and a responsibility not to do harm to others. We have the right to bear arms, but that doesn’t mean we can endanger others because of that right. You protest vehemently over the obligation to wear a mask so you might not get sick and die or, God forbid, make someone else sick who dies. That is a responsibility that should not be taken lightly. Who is impacted by your rights? Everyone, especially those who are not old enough to be vaccinated.
If you live on an island by yourself, you have autonomy. You can do whatever you want because it will impact no one else. But we don’t. It appears we are surrounded by self-centered, ignorant, uninformed, misinformed individuals who have decided “you can’t tell me what to do.” You walk the same paths as I … are you putting me at risk?
I am weary with the daily reports of new COVID cases and deaths. I am weary with the protests and the lack of compassion for all who have faced loss. I am searching for the desert island to escape from the sadness.
Nina Thomas lives in Sharon.
