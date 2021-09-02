I was deeply disturbed to see your commentary on Meg Hansen’s recent editorial. It is libelous and irresponsible to dismiss her as simply a partisan political candidate when she has medical training and is sourcing scientific papers. Furthermore, the responses to her resorted to “appeals to authority” and taking data out of context. A prior editorial implied more children have died of COVID-19 than of the flu! This is incorrect.
The 2019-20 flu season includes deaths that occurred from October thru May, which is an 8-month period. If you include all pediatric deaths during that time frame, we have a total of 434 deaths: 254 were 0-4 years old, and 180 were 5-17 years old. (www.cdc.gov/flu/about/burden/2019-2020.html)
In contrast, there have been approximately 479 deaths of children younger than 17 from COVID since March 2020. (data.cdc.gov/NCHS/Provisional-COVID-19-Deaths-by-Sex-and-Age/9bhg-hcku)
Some quick math tells you the flu has a greater disease burden for children than COVID!
The author further reduced the problem of forcing children to wear masks for hours a day to a mere “annoyance.” On the contrary! Since we are only going to listen to official governing organizations, let’s see what The World Health Organization has to say. They do not recommend masking children under 5 years old at all: “Based on the expert opinion gathered through online meetings and consultative processes, children aged up to five years should not wear masks. … This advice is motivated by a “do no harm” approach and considers:
— Childhood developmental milestones.
— Compliance challenges.
— Autonomy required to use a mask properly.
As for children aged 6-11, the World Health Organization (WHO) states any mandate needs to consider “the potential impact of mask wearing on learning and psychosocial development” as well as “situations where wearing a mask can significantly interfere with the learning process and have a negative impact on critical school activities like physical education, meal programs, play time and sports — as well as learning. … ”
In fact, the only group WHO directly recommends masking in communities where adults are encouraged to do so, are children 12 and older — those who, now, are eligible to be vaccinated! (www.who.int/publications/i/item/WHO-2019-nCoV-IPC_Masks-Children-2020.1)
So, as a parent and a concerned citizen, I ask what considerations have the school boards taken on how mask wearing for six to eight hours a day might negatively impact the development of children? What plans have been put in place to mitigate those impacts? Based on what evidence have schools concluded that the benefits of universal mask mandates outweigh the risks? Why have the schools decided not to follow the recommendations of WHO and UNICEF (are they not scientific authorities?), especially regarding the masking of preschoolers who are learning language and emotional/social cues every day? We are entrusting our children to you, and we deserve answers!
Instead, the approach so far has been to slander all those who dare ask these questions as “science deniers” who are killing children with our ignorance. That is an awfully emotional response from those who claim to be on the side of science!
We, the parents, know that no school board member, pediatrician or public health leader cares about and loves our children as we do. We see the impacts these mandates have had on them emotionally, psychologically and physically. They have already lost more than a year of their childhoods due to these restrictions. Last year, they were a regrettable but perhaps understandable public health measure to ensure the safety of the adults around them. This year, in a state with 85% vaccination rates, forcing kids to wear masks for six hours a day in order to receive an education is completely unjustifiable and bordering on abusive. Enough is enough. There is no longer a state of emergency in Vermont. Let the parents make the choice for their children.
Stephanie Thomas lives in Bennington.
