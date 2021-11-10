Recently, a Superior Court judge in Franklin County took the unprecedented step of dismissing hundreds of pending criminal cases “in the interests of justice,” based on a case backlog measured in the thousands. This backlog was exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic and the judiciary’s new case management system. In the few days since this occurred, some have asked: Is this going to happen in Washington County? Fortunately, the answer is, likely not.
The situation in Franklin County provides a good backdrop to conduct a “wellness check” on the health of the criminal justice system in Washington County. In my view, the “system” is not just the courts, prosecutors and defense counsel — rather, it includes stakeholders like the law enforcement, the Department of Corrections, Department for Children and Families, court diversion and community justice centers, and treatment providers working with offenders. From a broad perspective, the system is doing well relative to other regions in the state, but significant challenges remain.
First, Washington County does not face as large of a case backlog as other counties. This is attributable to several factors, namely the fact that we entered the pandemic with healthy and functioning family and criminal court dockets. The cooperation between the judiciary, defense bar and my office to successfully hold multiple jury trials this summer is demonstrative of a shared commitment to justice — recognizing that victims and offenders alike have an interest in speedy resolution of cases. Pragmatism and professionalism, coupled with sound judicial leadership, allowed us to get more done than could have been expected.
Second, my office continued broad utilization of alternate justice options — whether referral to the Washington County Court Diversion Program or encouraging more direct referrals to community justice centers by law enforcement, in lieu of filing a criminal case. We attempted to be even more judicious in our discretion of when to bring charges.
Third, we adopted a mindset in case negotiations — informally referred to as the “COVID discount” — that accountability and timely intervention was preferable to holding out months or years for a potentially “better” outcome. This approach was not without unease, with some victims and community members feeling our office was being too lenient at times. Ultimately, public safety remained the foundation of decision making.
Finally, my office also recently completed review of old cases — finding several dozen cases from 2018 and 2019 that did not warrant further prosecution and dismissing them accordingly. All told, we are still carrying more cases than normal on our docket, but the case load is manageable — again, this is attributable to the hard work of the local judiciary staff, and a defense bar that has been zealous, but not uncooperative in trying times.
Turning to other partners in the justice system, the “wellness check” is more of a mixed report. The exhaustion and strain of the pandemic is evident in our colleagues in law enforcement, the Department of Corrections, and Department for Children and Families. Keeping law enforcement and corrections positions fully staffed has been a statewide issue, and we have seen fewer required to do more. The fatigue in these organizations is evident — with shifts frequently met with minimal staffing, and the same personnel pulling overtime, it is clear the candle cannot burn from both ends much longer.
While violent crimes continue to be prioritized, there has been less opportunity for pro-active police work and investigations into financial, property and drug crimes. This comes at a time when the pandemic has, unfortunately, reversed progress made in addressing the drug epidemic — a year of substantially reduced enforcement operations coupled with a surge in relapses and individuals coming out of recovery has amplified supply and demand — evidenced by the devastating overdose numbers in central Vermont. Thankfully, more and more in-person counseling has resumed, and access to mental health and addiction treatment is taking on a more “normal” look.
While the difficulties with judiciary’s new software system roll-out has been well documented, the implementation of criminal justice reforms in the midst of the pandemic has not been seamless. For example, “Justice Reinvestment II” legislation significantly changed discretion and the way some offenders are supervised by the Department of Corrections, while the Department for Children and Families has had to adapt to “Raise the Age” legislation (treating 18-year-old offenders as juveniles) and the “Youthful Offender” law. These reforms would have been challenging to implement under ideal circumstances — but during the pandemic, they added further stress to these agencies and the system overall.
Ultimately, Washington County’s criminal justice system has weathered the pandemic storm better than most others — yet clouds remain on the horizon. It more evident than ever that the most important component of the criminal justice system is the people who are part of it. The character, resilience and professionalism among Washington County’s criminal justice community has been remarkable these past months and why we still have a functioning criminal justice system.
Looking ahead, we must invest in and support the public servants and professionals integral to a criminal justice system that is fair, just, efficient, and reflective of our community’s values. In the coming legislative session, I encourage the Washington County delegation to take the actions necessary to enable the judiciary, Vermont State Police, Department of Corrections, and Department for Children and Families, among others, to emerge from this crisis stronger — we must provide the means for these organizations to fill vacant positions, retain and invest in their dedicated employees, and give them the resources to perform their best work.
Rory T. Thibault is Washington County state’s attorney.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.