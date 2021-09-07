I would like to commend the efforts of Rick DeAngelis and the Good Samaritan Haven team. The expansion of housing options for community members experiencing homelessness is desperately needed — the addition of the former Twin City Motel and the former Phoenix RISE house to the Good Samaritan program will undoubtedly benefit many in our community for years to come.
As state’s attorney, I am often asked what can be done to reduce crime or make communities safer. The answer is not more jail, or more prosecution, rather it’s ensuring individuals’ basic needs are met. Lack of housing, and the corresponding lack of safety, stability and certainty, makes day to day life unbelievably difficult. Without adequate housing, the ability to hold a job, access services or remain engaged with substance abuse or mental health treatment is a challenge. This is not to say that everyone experiencing homelessness faces these issues, but the daily struggle to meet basic needs makes it difficult to engage in services.
Poverty continues to be the single biggest risk factor for entering the criminal justice system — with the co-occurrence of trauma, substance-use disorder and mental health frequently being symptoms thereof. To meaningfully reduce risk in our community, we need all of our systems, public and private, working toward meeting the basic needs of all Vermonters. The Good Samaritan team has demonstrated how we can start this process, and for that, we should all be grateful.
Rory Thibault is the Washington County state’s attorney.
