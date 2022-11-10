The election is over and now a lingering question is, will the dynamics of our democracy hold firm?
The election is over and now a lingering question is, will the dynamics of our democracy hold firm?
In my mind, there are two distinct threats to our country’s governing ideals.
First, and an obvious one, is the refusal of the Republican Party to accept defeat in a legitimately conducted election. Many of the deniers ran in this week’s election, including for major government positions. Some, in all probability, will have won and may be in a position to oversee the 2024 election results. More to the point, they will be in positions where challenging the legitimacy of any Democratic candidates’ win (including the presidency) will be easy. Then we are off to the courts and perhaps a delayed inauguration of legitimate office holders.
The second threat to our democracy is the power to set “government policy” is becoming increasingly disconnected from public opinion. For example, a run of Supreme Court decisions considered by most polls to be unpopular, highlights this disconnect. They are abortion, climate change and gun laws. Furthermore, Republican-appointed justices have overruled congressional legislation on voting rights and campaign financing that seemed to be consistent with majority opinion of most voters.
These threats need to be mitigated and most answers require long-term solutions — term limits, for example, on Supreme Court justices. Design and implement a universal voting system that cannot be hacked; has redundancy; where results, if challenged, can be readily provided; and, although I won’t see it in my lifetime, universal legislation that manages the eligibility of voters. And there are bound to be other ideas to help us return to a more valued democracy.
The point in summation I believe is these threats are slowly undermining ways in which our majority wishes the government to operate and function. It will take some heavy lifting from all of us to return to the democratic order our founding fathers designed.
Rick Theken lives in Barre Town.
