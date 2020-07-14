At least every other news broadcast about the virus surge seem to blame President Trump for it while he claims “hoax.”
History will some day settle that debate, and it might be a very cruel indictment for the president.
What is clear is, the surge will impact the economic recovery in some way. The hope is it is only a minor setback.
What else needs to happen for a solid economic recovery other than the development of a vaccine?
One thing is for Congress to consider continuing the expanded unemployment benefits past July 31. These funds by all accounts have been propping up the economy and might be responsible for notable job creation activity. Congress does not have to do the whole $600 and not again for so long a period. But some form of continuation I think needs to happen.
Another thing is to fix the disparity when it comes to accessing credit and special government business funding. Small businesses are being trumped in these markets by larger companies. Congress or the feds need to develop new methods or rules on how the distribution can be fairer for the long haul.
Chances are we will see companies with pre-pandemic loans that are now faced with critical decisions driven by the downturn about how to repay the loans. We will likely see operations shuttered and labor costs cut as they struggle for positive cash flow. All of which will be another drag on the recovery.
Vice President Biden has proposed bringing home manufacturing from overseas. If it can happen, then skilled and unskilled labor in the layoff pool may get back to work. President Trump did at one time also propose this, but has not followed through. Regardless of who gets the credit, it is part of a long-range economic solution and one I believe this country badly needs to get done.
None of the above can be news to our leadership, so hopefully some action will soon develop before we sink back into a crush on the economy such as we experienced this spring.
Rick Theken lives in Barre Town.
