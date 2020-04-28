I thought the article superbly highlighted the failure of the White House to heed the signs of a coming pandemic as far back as 2017. It also noted budget reductions made to the Centers for Disease Control and Health and Human Services which are now playing catch-up with both staffing and related resources. Trump’s Homeland Security team also ceased to provide annual modeling on what PPE material would be needed in a pandemic.
That background information by itself demonstrates how unprepared the federal government was to deal with the pandemic. When the pandemic did hit, what did President Trump do almost first? He defaulted responsibility for a response to the governors and their staffs, many of whom were ill-prepared and ill-equipped to manage the coming crisis. Some even got into authority debates with the mayors of large cities about such subjects as school closings. Many found themselves competing for supplies with other states. Clearly, in retrospect, many of today’s partisan leaders have noted the better option was a nationally guided response. But that may be even too late today as we watch, for example, VP Pence and Jared Kushner struggle over who is responsible for providing lifesaving equipment while patients are dying for lack of it.
The next issue was the rollout of the $2.2 trillion relief package and the Small Business Administration loan program contained in it. The WH and Treasury Department did not provide the supporting banks the needed guidelines until the night before the rollout. Thus, the result was mass confusion and frustration with all participants until some days later when money finally flowed to business owners. Could this have been done better? You guess.
So, where are we today? There still is no test for the virus that has passed the scrutiny of scientific authorities. There is also no sanctioned test yet for the virus antibody. Yet, President Trump has now chosen to take over the control of when we can, on some national level, re-open our communities and businesses. Maybe he will get something right yet.
In closing, people want to regain control of their lives. People want to believe in their leaders’ ability to manage this crisis. Right now, this is not happening. The result might be the next pandemic which could easily be a mental health pandemic. People cannot cope long-term with loss of jobs, lack of any signs of normalcy, and a future tending towards a continued lack of leadership and the resulting chaos in their lives.
Rick Theken lives in Barre Town.
