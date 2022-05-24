May 2-6 was designated as National Teacher Appreciation Week, a time when American communities pause to recognize the immeasurable contributions teachers and support staff make in the lives of their students. What an incredibly worthy recognition this is.
It has been almost four years since I retired from my position as a principal at Barre City Elementary and Middle School. Early every morning, while I am out taking a walk with my wife and our dog, I pass at least one, and often two, of those big, yellow school buses driving by. I see those precious, sleepy, young faces peering out the steamy windows. Small groups of children wave to us and say, “Hi,” as they stand waiting at their bus stops. Not a day goes by that I don’t stop, take a deep breath and reflect on how very lucky those children and all of us are to have our teachers and our support staff working in our schools.
The past two years have been extraordinarily challenging in so many ways. Families experienced a sense of heightened anxiety as they sent their children off to school — hoping and trusting that the teachers would be doing all they needed to do to keep their children safe. I watched and marveled at how our schools’ staff members not only succeeded in protecting our children, they did so much more. They provided a sense of security and constancy in the children’s lives. They calmed the students’ fears. They taught remotely, acquiring fairly sophisticated technological skills with little or no training or preparation. Regardless of what was going on in their own personal lives or the challenges they may have faced the preceding day, every morning, our teachers and support staff welcomed the children into their classrooms with the same level of enthusiasm and excitement they always did. They are predictably there, listening to the children’s questions, reassuring them when needed and helping them navigate their way through sometimes tricky relationships with their peers, their friends or members of their families. They work tirelessly to do all they can to make sure every child feels valued and recognized as an important member of his or her school community. They are patient, persistent and kind as they go about their work helping their students acquire the skills that will enable them to grow to become happy and productive members of their own communities. They celebrate with exuberance their students’ successes — both the tiny steps and the large leaps. They are there offering extra food or clothing for children who are hungry or not prepared for a cold winter day, and a much-needed shoulder for a child to lean upon or cry into whenever that is needed.
Our teachers and all of our school staff constantly work to make their students’ days meaningful and uplifting, and to give each child a sense of self-confidence, and of hope and excitement for the future. From my years working closely together with this extraordinary group of educators, I know how lucky we are to have them in our schools. Thank you, teachers and support staff members, for the invaluable contributions you make every single school day as you teach and help lift the hopes and aspirations of our most precious treasures, our children.
James Taffel lives in Barre Town.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.