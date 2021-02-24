I was glad to see that Eric Blaisdell, staff writer at The Times Argus, responded so quickly to complaints of “Mailbox issues reported in Plainfield” (Feb. 19).
I don’t believe, however, the article and especially, its bland title and initial explanation “the issue is because mailboxes are too low to the ground,” promoted readership of anyone outside Plainfield or captured the true frustration and, in some cases, downright outrage (include me in the latter) at the realization a local postmaster and the corporate communications specialist for the U.S. Postal Service seem to think it is perfectly OK to arbitrarily stop delivering mail to chosen households in Plainfield, essentially holding the mail hostage with sometimes no notice to those households whatsoever.
Silly me, I thought purposely interfering with the delivery of letters, medicines, time-sensitive bills and other important documents was a federal offense!
Also, I question the veracity of that corporate communications specialist whom the article quotes as saying “there have been issues with mailboxes in Plainfield for the past few years. Residents have been asked to raise their mailboxes to the standard height range” (41 to 45 inches). I have been a homeowner in Plainfield for more than 21 years, and I’ve never heard of this problem until this January when I, too, received notice my mailbox had to be 52 inches high. Not 41 inches. Not 45 inches. 52.
Shortly thereafter, I started seeing all the blossoming posts about this current issue on the Plainfield Peoples’ Facebook. And I take offense that the communications specialist identifies the residents of Plainfield as the culprits whose behavior (or lack thereof) resulted in the postmaster “arresting” much of Plainfield’s postal services, and confiscating correspondences as a means to punish and force the citizens into compliance; all because those selected households hadn’t raised their mail receptacles 7 to 11 inches over and above the regulated height.
In the end, Mr. Blaisdell does receive many points for getting the USPS communications specialist to admit, “The mail boxes don’t need to be more than 45 inches and any mailbox that is within the 41- to 45-inch range will receive mail.” “Residents should have been given proper notice.” And finally, “there was a breakdown in communication somewhere.” Ya think? I wonder where the communications specialist thinks that “somewhere” in the communication the breakdown is?
I welcome any and all facts that provide contrary conclusions and a better understanding of this issue and how it may affect others.
Joanne Szwed lives in Plainfield.
