I am writing as the director of the Head Start Program of Capstone Community Action. Our Brook Street School early childhood education facility has been in the news recently about our plans to expand our child care on Seminary Street. We applied for a permit to expand parking onsite, which requires the removal of an adjacent multifamily home. I would like to offer some context to this decision and why Capstone was compelled to choose this difficult path.
First, some history. Capstone has sustained the historic Brook Street School as a Head Start/Early Learning Center for the past 20 years. Currently (pre-COVID), the school serves 46 students and 21 staff. Our programing at the school also includes our Family Literacy Center, a program for (up to 10) pregnant and parenting teens. This funding came from five-year a grant with the federal Office of Head Start and ensures Capstone can continue to provide child and family service for Washington, Lamoille and Orange counties. In that grant, we documented the severe shortage of early care for infants and toddlers (age 6 months to 2 years) in Washington County and proposed to double the number of children this age served from Brook Street School. They readily provided funding to renovate the school to provide two additional classrooms. This fall, the building will serve 62 children and 27 staff, as well as the 10 teenagers served through our pregnant and parenting teen program.
At the same time, the expansion funding compelled Capstone to address the long-standing safety issue at Brook Street School. The Office of Head Start (who conduct onsite audits), recognized the existing parking and street-crossings are currently unsafe. Federal guidelines also indicate a child care facility of our size should have a minimum of 27 parking spaces (there are currently six). To approve of program expansion — and to secure federal funding — the national Head Start office supported the need for safe parking. To be clear, the proposed parking area is not about additional or more convenient parking, it is remediation of a dangerous situation for kids and parents we serve, as well as staff.
Why is it so dangerous?
Parents currently park on the street, then have to cross an intersection, where cars turn right on red, if there are not spaces near the school. The snow in the winter has parents and kids open their doors right into traffic, and walking in the street with their kids.
There have been several near-misses at the school with frequent hit-and-runs for cars parked on the street near the school (five already this year).
During peak travel times, 400 cars/hour travel at the intersection.
Parents have been vocal about the dangerous situation and like all of us who are parents, simply want their kids safe arriving at school.
Staff, parents and our neighbors who live this everyday believe it is simply a matter of time before there is an accident involving a child, rather than just property.
Capstone researched options to address the safety challenge, such as traffic calming. We worked through various options with consultants and it was decided the best solution, if we stayed in the building, was to purchase the adjoining lot to create safe parking and access. Understanding this meant losing three units of housing within a housing crisis, we looked for alternate locations for the school. We could not find a suitably sized lot in Barre that was not in the flood plain or industrially contaminated. Capstone also has deep ties to our location — a historic community school building that we have repurposed into a new life anchored in our social and community mission. In our state Historic Preservation Review, it was noted that, despite the loss of the house, preservation of the Brook Street School stood as a precious community asset in its own right. Lastly, while we could leave Barre, we are committed to support the future success of our city’s children who face serious challenges. In the end, we chose to put the kids first. This project is not simply about more parking. Our highest responsibility is keeping our families safe and protecting the children entrusted in our care.
The controversy of the DRB’s unanimous decision to grant our permit has been painful. No one could easily know our long journey to this less-than-perfect decision. At the same time, because we want to hear of any innovative solutions that preserves safety and housing units, we look forward to listening to ideas. While we don’t know if our course will be changed, we are grateful for the open community dialogue, our shared commitment to a vibrant Barre and the quality of life for those who need support, creating a better future for their kids.
Christy Swenson is Capstone Community Action Head Start Director in Barre. Full disclosure: Publisher and Editor Steven Pappas is the chair of Capstone’s board of directors.
