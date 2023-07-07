Do you love to spend time at a nearby lake or pond swimming, fishing, boating or just enjoying the peace and serenity of the water? July is Lake Appreciation Month and a good time to take a moment to appreciate the value and importance of the more than 800 lakes and ponds dotting our landscape. Vermont’s lakes attract tourists and visitors providing important economic benefits to the state. Hundreds of lakes and ponds around the state have public beaches and boat launches providing unparalleled access to recreation for all Vermonters. In addition, lakes and ponds provide vital wildlife habitat, are a source of drinking water, and help to replenish groundwater aquifers.

Although we still have some of the cleanest and most pristine waters in the country, Vermont’s lakes and ponds are under increasing pressure from climate change and the spread of aquatic invasive species. Warming temperatures, more intense storms, and rising nutrient levels from polluted runoff contribute to toxic algae blooms while the spread of aquatic invasive species squeezes out native species resulting in destruction of habitat for native fish, amphibians and bird species.