The 2023 legislative session has been underscored by new and increased taxes and fees on both individuals and businesses, leading to $150 million of likely cost increases for Vermonters. This significant burden is particularly concerning given the ongoing economic pressures of high inflation, workforce shortages and declining state revenue from personal income tax. All of this is happening as the state settles into a post-pandemic baseline.

While economists from both the Legislature and the governor’s administration warned revenue would decline, state revenue is falling faster than predicted. The General Fund, Transportation Fund and Education Fund all failed to meet monthly expectations in April. This was the second month in a row revenue targets were not met, emphasizing the need for fiscal responsibility to be at the center of decisions made by the General Assembly during the upcoming veto session.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.