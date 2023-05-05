Jeff Danziger in an April 25 commentary, apologized to Tennesseans for his April 11 cartoon. His cartoon portrayed Tennesseans as ignorant and bigoted.
The cartoon is a scene showing a crude family on the front porch of a rundown house talking about the “Tennessee Legislature Throwing Out Two Black Representatives.” Those are Danziger’s words to title the cartoon. The white man in the cartoon says, “Well, naturally they didn’t throw the white women out of the legislature.” And a white woman replies, “’Course not. She wasn’t descended from no monkeys.”
So, what does this tell us? A lot.
First off, Danziger, you are perpetuating the bigoted notion Black people were descended from monkeys and the precious white people were not — a direct attack on Black people, their intelligence, abilities and values as human beings, which are equally the same as white people. Danziger, this is a deceitful assault on Black people, people of color and anybody who isn’t white. Black people are every bit as much human and intelligent as any other human being.
Second, this bigoted notion has permeated and allowed manipulated control throughout the entire 400-year history of enslavement of Black people in the United States. A shameful history of cruelty, rape of Black women by the powerful white masters, separation of families, beatings, and steadfast dehumanizing of Black people — the list of atrocities is endless.
Third, this bigoted notion, has led to the dreadful condition of Black people ever since Emancipation. Note: Jim Crow, lynching, restricted voting rights, the peonage system of forced labor by Black men jailed for minor offenses, Blacks having to sit in the back of the bus, segregated schools, white-only drinking fountains, and too much more nastiness.
Fourth, Danziger, by depicting a white person saying, “’Course not. She wasn’t descended from no monkeys,” and by not denying this isn’t true, you are strengthening the incorrect belief Black people came from monkeys. You are throwing fuel on the fire of racism and rage and hatred now consuming too much of our lives. Why didn’t you refute this belief in your cartoon and say, yes, the two Black legislators were thrown out most likely because they were not white? Why didn’t you punish the white legislators for their racist actions? Is it because you do think Black people are descended from monkeys?
Fifth, Danziger, you got the science wrong. You brought up Darwin in your April 25 commentary. Well, Darwin deduced all humans are descendants of the same origin. Darwin’s main thought was all humans are of one species and descended from, what he called, an “ape-like-progenitor.” The truth of this has been documented many times over in recent years, that we all, white, Black, brown and every other color, are descendants from a single origin in southern Africa. So when the woman says, “’Course not. She wasn’t descended from no monkeys.” Your science is wrong. You are perpetuating a falsehood which is very hurtful to most of the people in the world.
Mr. Danziger, we did not say you should be fired. We said, “we’d all be better served if Danziger were dropped.” We still believe this, if you can’t use your talents to combat the untruthful, the hate, the divisiveness of our world today.
Mr. Danziger, apparently our letter, criticizing your cartoon after the cartoon was published April 11, was very hard for you to stomach. Judging by your crying about a bunch of assertions, we didn’t make against you — things you dreamed up. And we didn’t call you any names, as you did us, by inferring we are like “Rupert Murdoch,” a deceitful, horrible person. And we should just go off and live in “blissful ignorance,” to quote you.
But, Mr. Danziger, you couldn’t be happy just maligning us, the Stones. You had to go on and besmirch the towns of Orwell and Rupert, Vermont. For 47 years, we have lived in, and find Orwell to be, a wonderful town. Just this year at town meeting, there was a meaningful discussion asking the select board to sign the Declaration of Inclusion. This passed by an overwhelming vote. And Orwell joined 100 other towns in welcoming all people to live and participate in our town.
Further, the Stones have relatives buried in Rupert. And you also tarnish Rupert by some immature reference to Rupert Murdoch.
And lastly, we didn’t suggest the Rutland Herald or your cartoons should be, as you said, “all happy talk.” We did congratulate the Herald for its courageous coverage of weighty topics with facts, reason and persuasion.
Paul and Frances Stone lives in Orwell.
