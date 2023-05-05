Jeff Danziger in an April 25 commentary, apologized to Tennesseans for his April 11 cartoon. His cartoon portrayed Tennesseans as ignorant and bigoted.

The cartoon is a scene showing a crude family on the front porch of a rundown house talking about the “Tennessee Legislature Throwing Out Two Black Representatives.” Those are Danziger’s words to title the cartoon. The white man in the cartoon says, “Well, naturally they didn’t throw the white women out of the legislature.” And a white woman replies, “’Course not. She wasn’t descended from no monkeys.”

