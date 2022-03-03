Many Vermonters don’t know how Vermont’s wildlife is managed. We tend to think of Vermont as picturesque, pro-environment and progressive. In reality, when it comes to wildlife, animals and the environment, Vermont lags far behind many other states. In fact, there are no protections for wild animals in Vermont. The minimal restrictions that may exist are rarely enforced. If there is any enforcement, consequences are minor to nonexistent.
How is Vermont’s wildlife managed? As it stands now, it’s not at all democratic. The Fish and Wildlife Commissioner — who decides how the Fish and Wildlife Department runs and operates, the policies it implements, and how rules are enforced — is chosen by the governor. Our current governor is pro-hounding, trapping and hunting. He has publicly stated that, if any trapping bans get passed, he will veto them.
The governor also chooses the Fish and Wildlife Board. The Fish and Wildlife Board oversees and creates all protections and regulations regarding wild animals. The board members can override Fish and Wildlife biologists. The Fish and Wildlife Board members are a small group of hunters, hounders and trappers. They are not voted in. They do not have to post their résumés. They do not have to have degrees in environmental science, wildlife biology, conservation, or any related field. They are not scientists.
The bottom line is that the Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department regulates itself. Those who hound, trap and hunt create their own rules that they abide by and enforce. They can make the non-hunting public abide by a completely different set of standards, and they do. These double standards have no basis in science, and are often irrational, as well as unethical.
Here are only some of the current problems with how Vermont Fish and Wildlife operates:
— Wild animals are given zero protections with how they are treated.
— There is not one veterinarian on the department’s staff.
— The public is not allowed to 'touch' or help 'rabies vector' species such as raccoons, skunks, foxes and so on. Yet hunters and trappers can physically attack, beat, hang and skin these very same animals — no vaccinations required and without restraint.
— If you have a hunting or trapping license, you can beat, stab and bludgeon an animal and then leave that animal helpless and injured.
— If you are a wildlife rehabber, you are not allowed to help the majority of animals in Vermont. You are not allowed to help juvenile or adult skunks, raccoons, foxes, deer, coyotes and many other animals — even if you are vaccinated, and even if you are a veterinarian.
— When members of the public find an injured wild animal, they are told by Fish and Wildlife to "Let nature run its course." But most wildlife injuries are human inflicted. Nature didn't cause them. Humans did.
— Wildlife rehabbers are overwhelmed with calls from people who want to help injured and orphaned wildlife. If anyone calls the Fish and Wildlife Department, they are told to either let the animal suffer or to kill it in some barbaric fashion, such as beating, drowning or gassing it.
— Those who care about animals are traumatized by the lack of laws in Vermont and how terribly wild animals are treated.
The former wildlife commissioner publicly stated that the Fish and Wildlife Department only does what the Legislature allows. Lawmakers have catered to hounders, trappers and those who enjoy hunting for recreation. The Vermont Legislature has not listened to private landowners and homeowners, nonhunters, wildlife rehabbers, birders, hikers, ethical farmers or animal advocates, nor has it seemed to care about the treatment and protection of wild animals. This needs to change.
The Vermont Fish and Wildlife Board should be abolished entirely, or voted in democratically, and so should the Fish and Wildlife Commissioner. If the governor will not catch up with the current science and ethics in the way wildlife is managed and how wild animals are treated, and if he doesn’t care about the rights of property owners protecting themselves from hounders and irresponsible hunters, then Vermonters need to vote in a new governor.
Alana Stevenson lives in Charlotte.
