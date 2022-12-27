Recently, I had a veterinary emergency with my beloved dog, Ewan. I learned very quickly we have a serious emergency vet shortage in this state. No one in Vermont was allowing new cases so I tried New York only to strike out. Then I called all over New Hampshire with no luck. Finally, I had to put my poor little guy in the car and drive all the way to Boston, Massachusetts, for help.
Thankfully, it wasn’t life-threatening, but he had broken his jaw, so it was an emergency. I am terrified to think what would happen to anyone who was fighting against the clock to save their furry family member. Luckily, Ewan got the help he needed. I am forever thankful for MSPCA Angell Boston but devastated I couldn’t get the help I needed in my own state. I know there is a vet shortage and especially, an ER vet shortage. Veterinarians also have the highest suicide rate, which is heartbreaking. With COVID, it only added to the crisis.
