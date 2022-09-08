In recent weeks, we have been inundated with op-eds, signs and mailings from those opposing Article 22, the Reproductive Liberty Amendment. These advertisements urge voters to vote “no” in order to prevent elective late-term abortions. The problem with the arguments in these advertisements is, there is no such thing as elective late-term abortion. Some of the arguments from these people suggest late-term abortion should have been specifically outlawed in this amendment. They say the fact that it wasn’t specifically mentioned suggests it would be allowed or even encouraged under this legislation. But laws and constitutional amendments cannot be written to outlaw a procedure that doesn’t exist. Doing this would itself give validity to nonexistent terminology. The proposed constitutional amendment that is Article 22 would not change current reproductive medical practice in Vermont. It would protect what we have, it would not add any procedures not currently performed.
To repeat, there is no such thing as elective late-term abortion. “Late-term abortion” is a political term, not a medical term. It is found in no medical textbooks. It is a term created by pundits and political operatives to confuse people and get them to vote against their own interest in reproductive freedom. One way to think about it would be to wonder what person would go through three months of nausea and vomiting, another six months of back pain, exhaustion and inability to find a comfortable sleep position, and take on the associated risks of gestational diabetes and pregnancy-induced hypertension, only to get to 8½ months and say, “Gee, I don’t think I want this baby.” Not only is this an unrealistic scenario, but no physician confronted with such a request would honor it because at 8½ months, they would be aborting a baby capable of viability.
