One of the proven ways to tackle the climate change crisis is "electrifying everything." From the cars we drive to how we heat our homes, we are moving away from polluting fossil fuels to electricity. Therefore, it is even more crucial that this electricity comes from cleaner, stably priced, renewable sources. After all, it makes little climate sense to buy an electric car and power it with electricity generated by burning dirty oil or natural gas, as is often the case now in Vermont.

Fortunately, House Speaker Jill Krowinski recognized this. Despite a legislative session dominated for months by the fossil fuel industry’s campaign opposing progress on climate solutions, she championed passage of legislation to update Vermont’s Renewable Energy Standard, setting us on a path towards a cleaner 100% renewable energy future.

