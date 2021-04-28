Sleepy Joe is trying his best to roll back the welfare state that started with "trickle-down economics" in the early 1980s and has continued ever since. Fifty-five of the world's most profitable companies pay zero taxes. "Six-bankruptcy Donald" bragged in 2016 he paid zero federal income tax for the previous eight years. He even made fun of us chumps who are dumb enough to pay our share.
Welfare for the 5% is a big deal in America. Folks who live on their dividends are taxed at only a fraction of what working stiffs pay on their W-2s. This has been going on for 40 years. Just 12 so-called "megadonors," most of whom are billionaires, contributed $3.4 billion to federal candidates and political groups between 2009 and 2020.
You heard it, folks — 12 people in 12 years paid $3.4 billion to elect their kind of Congress to enact their kind of laws. It's called "Banana Republicanism," and it hit its peak in that basement room under McConnell's office where the recent tax scam was hatched with little or no debate in Congress.
A "banana republic," by the way, is "a society of extremely stratified social classes, usually a large impoverished working class and a ruling class of business, political and military elites, operated as a private commercial enterprise for the exclusive profit of the ruling class. Profit derived from private exploitation of public lands is private property, while the debt thereby incurred is the responsibility of the public treasury" (from Wikipedia). We saw a fine example of this from January 2017 to January 2021, when the national debt grew by some $7.8 trillion or nearly 40% compared to the amount when Obama left office ($19.9 to $27.7 trillion).
Unless you want this welfare state for the 5% to continue, I suggest you do something besides watch Fox Fantasy News, mouthpiece for Banana Republicans. HR-1, better known as "For the People Act of 2021," is a great piece of legislation designed to end welfare for the 5% and Congress for the 5%. It deserves your active support.
Phil Stephan lives in Clarendon.
