I’ve been reading 10-year-old memories and stories of Hurricane Irene with much interest, enjoying the celebration of ordinary Vermonters springing into action to respond. My husband, David Connor, and my young neighbor, Sarah Waterman, played important roles that no one else seems to know about.
Dave is a night owl who loves listening to the radio. Ten years ago, WDEV ordinarily signed off at midnight, and on the night that Irene hit, they were following that practice. Noting the immensity of the storm, Dave called Lee Kittell and Roger Hill to tell them that it was crucial that they stay on the air: they were a major source of information and were the only radio station that had live disk jockeys who could stay on top of the situation. He urged them to convince WDEV to remain on the air beyond midnight. DEV did so and was a major help, passing along information about road closings, road washouts, etc.
Sarah played an even more vital role. At the time she was a 20-something living in Burlington, working at UVM and taking pre-med classes. Some years earlier, Sarah had withdrawn from SUNY Albany and gone down to Biloxi, Mississippi, as a recovery worker after Hurricane Katrina. That experience gave her a head start in thinking about such emergencies and what would be needed. As Irene hit Vermont, Sarah called 211 and other agencies to find ways to help her fellow Vermonters, but the system was overwhelmed with so many people in need of or offering help. After spending many hours connecting a person needing medical care in Rochester (cut off entirely because of washed out roads) to a medical helicopter, she realized additional avenues for response and recovery were necessary. Using her Twitter account, she started the hashtag #VTResponse and quickly built out a simple webpage by the same name.
There was a great need for such channels. People would try calling 211 for information, but the lines were always busy. Sarah and friends Matt Sisto and Katy Kent manned Twitter, email and the website around the clock. The first day they had 8,000 responses and questions on email and Twitter. The second day, they had 25,000. The third day they had 45,000. The first week they primarily gathered information; the second, they concentrated on reaching out to the communities in need and the wonderful people of Vermont eager to help. Vermont had been caught flat-footed by such a major storm, but Sarah took up the challenge. At first, Neale Lunderville was handling the state’s response. Later, Sue Minter took over as Irene recovery officer. Somehow, in all that ensued, the major role that Sarah played was lost in the shuffle.
Although they lacked bulldozers and four-wheelers, Dave and, especially, Sarah, also served. We owe them, and all those previously celebrated, a debt of gratitude, both for their service and also for the models they provided of how neighbors help neighbors in times of crisis.
Ann Stanton lives in East Montpelier.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.