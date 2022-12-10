So this is Christmas
And what have you done
Another year over
And a new one just begun
And so this is Christmas
I hope you have fun
The near and the dear ones
The old and the young
A very Merry Christmas
And a Happy New Year
Let's hope it's a good one
Without any fear
— John Lennon/Yoko Ono
By the time you read this, 2022 will be nearing the end. We will know whether or not the state of Georgia will send the worst candidate in modern times to the U.S. Senate and we should have the full report regarding the insurrection from the Jan. 6 Committee. I’m not going to get into what a crazy year this has been. I’ll save that for my next and final column of the year. That said, it’s been a strange couple of weeks since my last column.
I received a phone call from a man in Barre who railed on me after my last column. In a rather animated fashion, he asked me why I hate Republicans. I tried to explain I don’t “hate” anyone, but I do have justifiable concerns over some, if not many, Republican leaders. My explanation went nowhere so I ended the conversation. A minute later, the phone rang again and the diatribe continued. I suggested perhaps he should write his own column and bid him adieu.
As the week progressed, we learned gun-toting Congresswoman Rep. Lauren Boebert, squeaked out a victory. She immediately got in Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s face saying the people took away her speakership. Uh, OK. Rep. Boebert, along with Rep. Marjorie Taylor Green, oftentimes come across as unable to speak unless they are either shouting, screaming or badgering others. But that’s OK. They are elected by their constituents and can pretty much do whatever they want within the confines of the law.
Rep. Boebert’s victory could spell doom for Rep. Kevin McCarthy. He’s cutting more deals than the head of a drug cartel in hopes of replacing Nancy Pelosi as speaker of the House. McCarthy needs 218 votes to win this prestigious position. As of this writing, it does not appear as though he’s hit that magic number. The only way for him to win is to make promises to every erratic member of his caucus — promises he may or may not keep. The good news is that, if he loses, he will only be humiliated once. The bad news is that if he wins, he is going to be humiliated everyday for the next two years. It makes one wonder if he’s really thought this through.
Speaking of confines of the law, the law appears to be readying to confine the former president of the United States. The Former Guy (TFG), aka the gift that keeps on giving, had Christmas come early this year, but instead of Santa stuffing his stocking, the Grinch stopped by. TFG’s Grinch is a man with the most boring name of Jack Smith. Mr. Smith has spent the last few years successfully prosecuting war criminals at The Hague. From all accounts, Mr. Smith is no Robert Mueller and that does not bode well for TFG. When you read this, the attorney general for the State of New York, Letitia James, will either get coal in her stocking or will have successfully prosecuted the Trump organization for fraud.
To make matters slightly worse, the South Carolina's Supreme Court Tuesday rejected former Trump White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows' effort to resist an Atlanta-area grand jury subpoena in a wide-ranging investigation of alleged election interference. One can only wonder what Mr. Meadows has to say regarding TFG’s request for 11,780 additional votes.
Yes, the holiday season is upon us and 2022 is drawing to a close and the kids are hoping they are on Santa’s Good Children List, and they find no coal in their stockings. One kid who’s not going to make the cut is Russian dictator, Vladimir Putin. Eight months ago, without justification, he illegally invaded the neighboring country of Ukraine. Like an angry child who destroys his room when he did not receive his most wanted gift, Mr. Putin is methodically destroying this once beautiful country. Like the angry child who may be reprimanded for their bad behavior, Mr. Putin is also being punished. His health is failing. His mind is destroying his body to the degree that we learned he has fallen down his stairs and soiled himself. At the very least, this is metaphoric justice.
As we all pull together to celebrate the holiday season, it won’t be easy. For years, our friends at Fox News have declared there is a war on Christmas. Of course, there isn’t, but they won’t let facts get in the way of a good foil. Pushing the made-up idea of a “War on Christmas” is a Fox News staple. But this year, needing an anti-Democrat holiday narrative to grasp onto, they’re criticizing the Bidens for being too into Christmas after the White House had its tree delivered the Monday before Thanksgiving.
To the near and the dear ones, the old and the young, and yes, even my Republican friends, a very Merry Christmas to you.
Bob Stannard lives in Manchester Center.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.