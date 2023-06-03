Here in Vermont, right around the time when we become aware of the world, we learn about Town Meeting. Town Meeting Day is that blessed day in early March when all Vermonters who are able and care enough to get up off the couch will join their fellow residents and discuss the town’s business.

Prior to Town Meeting, people will receive by mail a copy of the annual town report. This is a great document as it clearly outlines the expenditures, revenues and everything going on in our respective towns. Citizens have a few weeks to read, study, learn and compile questions they can either run by their select board members or ask them on the floor of the Town Meeting.

