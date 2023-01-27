H.31 is a bill that has been introduced by Rep. Seth Bongartz, D-Manchester. The bill calls for a moratorium on the issuance of permits to spray our lakes with toxic chemicals to kill a plant known as Eurasian milfoil. Why is a moratorium needed? After spraying our lakes for almost two decades, the public is finally waking up to the fact that poisoning our way out of perceived problems is not the solution and the process that allows the state Agency of Natural Resources Department of Environmental Conservation is flawed.
In an article that appeared in Friday’s Rutland Herald, the agency was quick to respond by saying this bill is not needed, because “they’ve begun a rulemaking process to address issues people have raised.” By initiating this rulemaking process, they are acknowledging the permitting process is flawed, thus making the case for H.31. Any permits issued today would be under a process the agency now admits is flawed. The moratorium would ensure the process would be fixed before any more permits are issued.
The agency only offered the rulemaking process after the overwhelming outcry over an application to spray Lake Bomoseen, Vermont’s largest lake, with a toxic chemical known as ProcellaCOR made by a company known as SePro.
The agency has hastily created a group of “stakeholders” to provide input on their new rules. One of the stakeholders is Solitude. Solitude is a lake management company and a vendor of SePro chemicals. Having this company influencing the rules is the equivalent of having the fox guard the hen house.
The agency has had 20 years to draft rules and suggest legislative changes, but have neglected to do so. This rulemaking process is only happening because the people are angry and speaking out.
The way the process works is as follows. It only takes one person to file an application to spray any lake within Vermont’s borders. Upon filing, the DEC begins to review the application for completeness. If the DEC deems it to be complete, they open a 30-day window for public comments. Unless you are tracking this process, odds are you’ll never know about this window.
They may, or may not, hold a public hearing. The applicant does not need to demonstrate their actions might harm fish or the environment. They need only to show there’s milfoil in a lake.
The DEC “voluntarily” accepts input from other state agencies, such as the Agriculture Department, the Health Department and the Fish and Wildlife Department. Even if all other agencies oppose the issuance of a permit, the DEC permit specialist (just one person) can overrule any objections.
For example, the Fish and Wildlife Department has weighed in on the five criteria the DEC must meet. They have pointed out the application does not meet any of the five criteria. That should be enough for a permit to be denied, but the DEC can simply say “We disagree” and issue a permit.
One person starts this process. One person decides whether a permit is granted. That is simply unfair.
In the case of Lake Bomoseen, a board consisting of about a dozen people who initiated the process. They did so without any input from their members and/or the community. The co-applicant is the Lake Bomoseen Preservation Trust. This is a group of approximately seven people and does not bother to have members. They’re just a group of well-heeled people who want to impose their will on others. Initially, the Town of Hubbardton was the co-applicant, until they learned they were deceived and demanded their name be removed from the application. Four select boards from surrounding communities have unanimously voted against this application. Over 3,500 people have signed petitions opposing this application. The DEC need not listen to any of them. In the end, the permit specialist can issue the permit over any and all objections.
Vermont lakes are owned by the people, but it’s these lake associations that have the ear of the state, not the people, not the Fish and Wildlife Department. The way the process works today is one person, or a small group of people, can dictate to all Vermonters that they will spray a lake whether we like it or not. This harkens back to the 1700s when a handful of British elites tried to impose their will on the colonies. The people fought back and they won.
There is no guarantee the people will win this fight to keep toxic chemicals out of Lake Bomoseen, because the process does not work in their favor. The proposed rulemaking will serve to solidify power and control with the DEC. What should happen is that all agencies should participate in the decision to issue a permit and if one agency says ‘no’ to a permit, then a permit should not be issued. The DEC should not just pay lip service to the advice of other agencies and the people. They should have to abide by it, but in doing so, they would be giving up control of the process.
In my decades of experience in Vermont politics, I have never seen any agency willing to give up control or authority over anything. Instead, they propose rules to make us think everything will be just fine.
This attempt at appeasing the public will not cut it. What’s needed is H.31. We need a moratorium on this failed process so all Vermonters can be heard and real changes be made. Vermonters should not tolerate a process that allows the few to impose their will on the majority.
Bob Stannard lives in Manchester Center.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.