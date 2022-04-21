In response to Mark Albury’s “Growin’ Up” commentary starting my Thursday with a happy giggle, may I add a few things he seems to have missed.
Though I agree that life was tough back in the day, I am not quite willing to go so far as to say kids today don’t appreciate all they have. They have their own challenges they, too, will remember as hardships. For instance, kids and grandkids are charged with teaching us “old folks” how to use the devices grownups continue to complain about as too convenient technology, and keep threatening to take away as punishment.
I surmise Mr. Albury must have grown up in a much more urban setting than I because he did not have anything to say about mud season. I remember our father parked the family car at the end of our quarter-mile muddy driveway, at the “main road” for the duration of mud season. Going to church, or any outing, started with a ride in the wagon behind the tractor through the knee-deep quagmire, hoping our good clothes survived the journey to and from. Mud season was especially hard on shoes — and one could sink in the stuff and lose a boot in the depths, never to be retrieved.
I have to admit the smartphone is a much easier way to get information, now that I know how to use the thing — and there is way more information there than I care to avail myself of. However, I have to feel sorry for the youngsters who are missing out on the drama of the telephone party line. After all these years, I still remember the family number and some of the neighbors’ as well. There were five on our line, two were family members. If it rang two long and one short, it was ours and was answered by whoever got to the phone first. If it rang three short, one could quietly pick up and listen in on Aunt Rose’s latest news; and if it rang one long and one short, Uncle Jigg’s latest escapade was revealed — and if you didn’t get caught, that is.
So, Mr. Albury, though you and I seem to have different experiences growing up, from points of view, I think we can agree that, as difficult as it was to understand (I never did) the library’s Dewey Decimal System, we made it. Oh, and I’m still not sure that barefoot walk to and from school was not uphill both ways.
Claire Stanley lives in Fair Haven.
