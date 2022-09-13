There is much I agree with in Sen. Joe Benning’s Sept. 10  commentary (“Use the post wisely”) regarding the role of the Vermont lieutenant governor. In fact, I share other common ground with him (such as a streak of fiscal conservatism dating back to my youth as a supporter of Barry Goldwater’s campaign for president — also noting I attended a Jesuit military prep school at that time) although I have never managed to get him to engage with me in dialogue while in the State House.

However, one aspect of his commentary I cannot agree with, and which is quite troubling, is his view state government is “this $8.2 billion corporation called the ‘State of Vermont.'" Government is quite distinct from the legal or political fiction the senator implies in his comparison of a constitutional entity with the artificial thing that is a corporation.

