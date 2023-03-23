You may not have heard of Deloitte. But with over 400,000 employees and annual revenues of $59 billion, it is the largest professional services network in the world and the third-largest private company of any kind in the entire United States. In early 2021, an official with Deloitte sent a 20-page report titled “The Hybrid Campus” to several high-level administrators of Vermont State Colleges System, including the chancellor and the chair of the board of trustees. The thesis of the Deloitte report was universities should take advantage of the COVID shutdowns and quarantines to create “fully hybrid” campuses that would permanently digitize “everything an institution offers, from academic advising, to courses, to career services.”

It may be a coincidence that, if universities go digital, outside consultants like Deloitte stand to make a fortune. But it is not a coincidence that, over the past two years, the VSCS has wastefully spent millions of taxpayer dollars attempting to impose the Deloitte blueprint onto the unwilling campuses that comprise the VSCS (Lyndon, Johnson, Vermont Technical College and Castleton University). First, they pondered creating a virtual university in one fell swoop by closing the dorms and eliminating intercollegiate athletics at Castleton. Those efforts were stymied, so now they are trying a more gradual approach by closing the libraries as we know them and hauling away the books.

