In government, when politicians don’t want to make tough decisions on important issues, what do they do? They establish a committee or commission, or worse, propose a draft. That purpose is to deflect and delay tough decisions for another day, or perhaps, another year.
This is exactly what is happening with the Montpelier City Council regarding their inability to deal with the long-term solution of bathroom, shelter and shower facilities for the homeless who live in this city.
The city council have agreed “that’s a problem, now that the housing vouchers are running out, means more people are on the street without accessible round-the-clock restroom facilities.”
Is it now that the housing vouchers are coming to an end, there becomes a real sense of urgency by the city council? What has changed? After all, the lack of restroom facilities in Montpelier, has been an issue for many years.
While it might not seem “apocalyptic“ to some, right or wrong, good or bad, this is a real situation with real people whose needs have to be addressed. Where is the supposedly loving, caring, progressive, compassionate, community of Montpelier? And frankly, our city government, year after year, has failed miserably to protect this group of disenfranchised people. This progressive city has fought continually to deny a permanent homeless shelter in its community. In fact, the city pushes these people to Barre. But, by all means, let’s be energy independent.
Montpelier can and should do better.
Dan Richardson says “the need is real and the time is now.”
Jack McCullough says “I think we should be doing planning for how and where we can do, not whether.” Jack has been an awesome advocate protecting the disenfranchised for a long time, and I personally feel he should have held a stronger position on this issue. Planning, at this point, should be way behind us.
Councilor Bate suggested the “committee consider things like showers and lockers as part of its review. It’s got to be more holistic than just toilets.”
What exactly does that mean? Another committee deflection.
Walking the streets of Montpelier daily, I see what is really going on with our mostly hidden but lately, more vocal and assertive homeless population. They are denied use of local merchants’ facilities, and I understand that.
So what are their options?
Now, the city and the city council are reacting to this imminent crisis by considering a proposed “policy draft” that will allow homeless encampments in Montpelier but with limits.
This proposed ”draft” says there will be no police involvement if … the encampments are not on privately owned land, in high-sensitivity areas, (or causing) significant obstruction of residences, businesses, emergency routes or rights of way. They have to make sure their encampments are not near schools and their land, day care facilities, day camps, biking and walking paths, etc.
By all means, stay off the railroad tracks.
Anybody who really cares about this humanitarian issue should read this draft. Just go to the Montpelier city website and you should be able to find the document.
The compliance requirements under this “draft” are so restrictive that the homeless have nowhere to go in this city. Maybe that’s the intent: a true dodge, no conversation about a shelter. For now, the Port-O-Let behind the Catholic Church will have to do.
In the meantime, the council wrestles with a name for its newest committee.
Dave Spaulding lives in Montpelier.
