There is no doubt after reading John Snell’s commentary that his disdain for Hobby Lobby is visceral, so visceral he can’t even see the positive opportunities Hobby Lobby’s appearance at the Berlin Mall provides for so many citizens of central Vermont.

I suspect John Snell has never been inside the new Hobby Lobby. The employees are positive, happy, engaging and enjoy the opportunity to work for this corporation and receive a paycheck. This store offers an unbelievable variety of crafts, hobbies, etc., many of which consumers will never find in downtown Montpelier or the Barre-Montpelier Road.

