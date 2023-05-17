There is no doubt after reading John Snell’s commentary that his disdain for Hobby Lobby is visceral, so visceral he can’t even see the positive opportunities Hobby Lobby’s appearance at the Berlin Mall provides for so many citizens of central Vermont.
I suspect John Snell has never been inside the new Hobby Lobby. The employees are positive, happy, engaging and enjoy the opportunity to work for this corporation and receive a paycheck. This store offers an unbelievable variety of crafts, hobbies, etc., many of which consumers will never find in downtown Montpelier or the Barre-Montpelier Road.
Downtown Montpelier stores continue to survive and thrive after the pandemic due to their exceptional consumer loyalty, customer service, products and friendliness. Hobby Lobby is not going to change that. After all, there are many central Vermonters who don’t go into downtown Montpelier.
Agree or not, our society is rapidly heading toward a serious mental meltdown on many levels and this central Vermont Hobby Lobby offers a new, valuable opportunity for those who want to paint, knit, sew, draw, make models, do puzzles, collect coins, design your own products, or be creative in hundreds of ways.
One would hope John Snell could embrace this store for being such a great resource so close, as well as the positive effect this store has on consumers well-being. Making crafts is a positive way for people to focus on something other than the world we live in. For example, newly constructed Chestnut Place provides residential care on the south end of the mall, with many more residential units planned for the Town Center. For those residents, this store provides a wonderful opportunity for them to walk to Hobby Lobby.
I suspect John Snell is an environmentalist who wants to save our planet. If that’s true, one would think he would do all that he could to encourage central Vermont consumers to shop locally rather than driving to Chittenden County or, even worse, losing our sales tax dollars in New Hampshire. Just think of the gas carbon emissions we could reduce by John Snell encouraging central Vermonters to shop locally instead of maligning Hobby Lobby. All of the local area businesses benefit when shoppers don’t head to Chittenden County.
He suggests the opening of Hobby Lobby creates a threat to not only local stores, but “the absolutely unacceptable social positions the company maintains.” What exactly does he mean by that statement? His own “real family values” along with apparently many, many other Vermonters?
Like it or not, Hobby Lobby can make its own decisions regarding benefits and a potential employee can accept them or not. Hobby Lobby can make its own decision on whether to allow biological males in a biological female bathroom. Hobby Lobby refused to comply with the government’s mask mandate because they knew the lie perpetrated by big pharma and corrupt politicians as to scientific efficacy of wearing masks.
Liberals, to me, always seem to be an unhappy lot or in a constant state of rage about something. They find it difficult or even impossible to accept, to any degree, other people’s values (or opinions) which may differ from their own ideology. Oftentimes, they manifest their rage through protests, boycotts and even intimidation. John Snell’s commentary epitomizes the left’s approach to issues they disagree with, be it social or political.
Frankly, I am surprised that, so far, we haven’t seen protests, posters, beating drums and screaming liberals in front of Hobby Lobby. But never discount an angry liberal, especially if you disagree with their social views.
Dave Spaulding lives in Montpelier.
