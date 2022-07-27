After reading the editorial by Publisher Steve Pappas on Tuesday, July 19, titled “Taking action,” a few thoughts come to mind.
Publisher Pappas criticizes the federal government for not stepping in to legislate the internet because “Big Tech has used their power to manipulate the online news industry for their own financial gain. They set the rules for how, where and when we see news content online and how much revenue is made, and the government has failed to step in. Big Tech hasn’t treated them fairly and America’s free press is in crisis.”
Really, Steve? Conservatives have complained about this serious issue for a long time, to no avail.
It appears that, while Editor Pappas is criticizing Big Tech for manipulating “the online news industry,” he made a similar editorial decision (manipulation) regarding the explosive Hunter Biden laptop revelations before the 2020 elections. There is (was) so much validated information on that laptop (ownership never denied by the Biden family) implicating a presidential candidate for lying and serious corruption that the Times Argus readership should have been informed. After all, an informed readership is a powerful protection for freedom. Trust them to make their own conclusions.
How many stories about Hunter Biden’s laptop contents were displayed on the pages of the Times Argus after The New York Post blew this salacious story wide open in October 2020. Editor Pappas may have used hearsay, unsubstantiated, as a reason for not reporting the story. Yet, in comparison, in 2015, when the storyline about the Russian collusion with President Trump surfaced, even though that was definitely hearsay and unsubstantiated, the false stories commanded the front page of the Times Argus consistently for the next five years. Once the actual facts were exposed, the Times Argus failed to treat the true story with the same exuberance. In those cases, did Editor Pappas make political decisions, editorial decisions, was it a lack of reading objective news or just censorship? Regardless of the reason, the Times Argus suppressed news in both events and failed their loyal readership.
Editor Pappas states in his editorial “Big Tech has driven many local outlets out of business, Big Tech has filled the void with untrustworthy sources.” Pappas also suggests Big Tech “favors extreme and outrageous misinformation.” The Journalism Competition and Preservation Act (JCPA) which Editor Pappas supports is asking Congress to address “Google and Facebook’s threat to free press.” Who exactly determines what that threat is and what does that mean, Editor Pappas? You, as publisher/editor, have the opportunity and obligation to affect objectivity every day in your publication. How are you doing? For example, do you publish any articles/stories from the national conservative news media? The Associated Press articles that permeate all of the national and local print media daily (including the Times Argus) overwhelming consist of liberals who have a clear ideology and are cut from the same cloth. It seems as if almost every AP article I read in the Times Argus ultimately has a liberal bias.
In reality, America’s national and local print media have been in a precipitous decline and denial for some time. Most of the national and local print media have failed American citizens miserably. As long as the print media continues to deny potential readers of all persuasions the opportunity to read objective news content and voice their opinions, this decline in readership will continue. As long as print media act as liberal activists rather than objective information sources, one can expect to see the continual decline of their readership. As long as the print media fails to understand the basic business concept that you must treat both sides of the political divide with respect, offer them a voice, or you will ultimately write off half of potential readers along with financial viability.
Relying on our feckless Congress to help the JCPA rein in Big Tech because they aren’t treating small and local newspapers fairly monetarily, and are manipulating content, is a fool’s errand. Congress is already in their pockets.
For Editor Pappas to complain in his editorial that Big Tech is manipulating the news industry and says the government has a “responsibility to reign in Big Tech to restore fairness to the media industry and safeguard a pillar of our democracy,” is disingenuous and self serving.
Dave Spaulding lives in Montpelier.
