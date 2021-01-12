Steve Pappas proudly proclaims in his editorial on Jan. 8, ”A thumbs up on Thursday to Mark Zuckerberg – who like the rest of us – is sick of the lies, assaults on the rules of law, misinformation, obfuscation, bullying, whining, sneering … Zuckerberg took away Trump’s Facebook account. Indefinitely.”
Bravo, Steve! So much for freedom of the press. I think that by saying, the ”rest of us” really demeans, misjudges and marginalizes many readers of The Times Argus, who think differently. It also shows your distain for so many local citizens who continually buy this newspaper, and have supported it throughout this pandemic, even though they disagree with your politics. Local citizens buy this publication because they want to understand what is happening in their towns, their taxes, their schools, their kids in sports, cartoons, TV guide, Marketplace, Bridge, and not to forget, Sudoku.
For me, from a business perspective, this is not Steve’s best position, and frankly, very myopic. However, it appears that sharing his ideology with a large percentage of his followers, is more important.
As I said in a recent commentary, liberals are the most intolerant people in this country and Steve’s editorial offers a perfect example of this intolerance. He, of all people, should be embracing freedom of the press and should not be happy that Zuckerberg, who operates Facebook essentially as a dictatorship, has chosen unilaterally to shut down President Trump’s page. Not surprising. As I write this, banning of all social media is happening. Watch what is happening America.
Liberals don’t like President Trump. After all, he has turned the Washington establishment upside down, they hate his demeanor, his tweets, his supporters, his accomplishments, and I understand all of that. However, in a free society (First Amendment), we should be able to have those debates and I, personally, would be glad to do so. For Steve Pappas to support the decision of Zuckerberg to shut down the president’s Facebook page, is disappointing and misguided, to say the least.
Pappas goes on to say, ”About 100% of the time we (not sure who he means by “we”) are not fans of Zuckerberg and the social media triumvirate that have reshaped how we act and treat one another (poorly, if you need a reminder), but he gets kudos for “taking one of the toys away.”
So, Steve Pappas “dislikes Facebook about 100% of the time but somehow he is OK with Zuckerberg shutting down the president of the United States’ Facebook page, and taking “one of the toys away.”
So, where does this suppression of free speech end, Steve? How many toys do you want to take away?
Dave Spaulding lives in Montpelier.
