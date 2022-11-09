While it is disappointing but not totally unexpected, Montpelier Police Chief Brian Peete, after more than two years in that position, is leaving Montpelier for Kansas. His last day is expected to be Dec. 31.
In a statement released last week, City Manager William Fraser praised Peete for his excellent contributions to the city and ”we’re terribly sad to be losing him.”
In a statement released last week, Chief Peete praised Montpelier’s leadership as “the best I’ve ever worked with.” Peete said his department “had the full trust and support of the city staff and the city council” and also, Fraser was “a hero” to him.
While praising how city government had supported him during his tenure, Peete was more measured when discussing some of the reasons he decided to leave.
Chief Peete said challenges he faced while managing the police department were mostly external and he cited overgeneralizations in attitudes towards policing and a high level of divisiveness that had crept into everyday life, as some of his concerns. He went on to say, as a result, these attitudes ”made it extraordinarily difficult to work on rebuilding trust and cooperation with some organizations and communities,” resulting in his “inability to find a mutual ground” with the Montpelier School Board while trying to address school safety. He explained that bridging the gap between law enforcement and the community requires some compromise, ”but it has to be both sides. It can’t just be law enforcement reaching out. There has to be some reciprocation.”
Peete then went on to describe a situation, which occurred after dropping his daughter off at school one morning while wearing his police uniform. The next day, he found parents were handing out petitions discussing how police should not be allowed on school grounds. The school board later voted to remove the district’s school resource officer. Who would want to be a law enforcement officer in that environment?
Incidentally, The Times Argus and VTDigger published this incident in their stories. The Bridge left this important part of the story absent from their news release. Why was that, readers should ask.
Liberalism is pervasive and clearly entrenched in the city of Montpelier. It reminds me of the thick, dense fog we have experienced on recent cold, early mornings. It also reminds me of just how fragile the lives of those parents who started petitions at school (after seeing Peete in uniform at school) must be. Perhaps some counseling with a qualified therapist is in order to help these triggered parents deal with life. I suspect that, should any of these parents experience a criminal event perpetrated against them, law enforcement would be immediately called to help. The same would happen with the authorities in the Montpelier school system.
So, now the city manager, city council, law enforcement haters, etc., will all be tasked with the lengthy, time-consuming process of hiring a new chief of police. My one recommendation to the hiring committee, be sure and tell the applicants under no circumstances should they plan to drop their child off at school if they have their uniform on. Perhaps drop them off on St. Paul Street, at the roundabout or at the VSECU parking lot.
Dave Spaulding lives in Montpelier.
