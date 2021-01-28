While I have read many, many bigoted and racist comments and commentaries in The Times Argus by supposed liberals, particularly since Donald J. Trump was elected president in 2016, I have never read such a hatred-filled, bigoted and racially charged commentary as from Bronwyn Fryer recently.
She calls those who went on the bus to support President Trump “knuckle-draggers.”
Most people know what that inference is, and it is not nice. Another phony, tolerant, compassionate, caring liberal. It never ends. People need to be called out for their hypocrisy. Frankly, it gets old.
First of all, as a third-generation, Montpelier born, I do not believe for one minute that “seeing local Proud Boys types enjoying the Vermont open carry law by parading assault rifles on Main Street in Montpelier has driven businesses to lock their doors and cower in fear.” Never seen any of them. The Montpelier merchants are resilient, confident, creative, engaging and well-supported by the residents of Montpelier. She gives them little credit.
She says she is afraid to go to Shaw’s or Aubuchon’s because of “disease-spreaders.“ I say: Stay home then. I worked in downtown Montpelier from the mid-1960s to the early-1980s and owned my own successful business. I walk through this great town every day, as well as many neighborhoods. When Bronwyn says “(merchants) are scared to open their doors to the public,” and while making law-abiding residents of Montpelier to quiver in their homes, not sure how she knows that. How often does she walk through town and local neighborhoods?
It is clear she wants to escape her insecurities by leaving wherever she came from but based on her commentary, that obviously isn’t working for her.
Calling those you hate “knuckle-draggers“ is as racist as you can get.
I wonder how Bronwyn (or liberal readers of The Times Argus) would have gone off the deep end if a conservative commentator had called Obama supporters (during his eight years of a corrupt presidency) knuckle-draggers?
Liberals are as shallow as can be.
Dave Spaulding lives in Montpelier.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.