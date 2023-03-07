I have been accused of creating a "false narrative" about the BUUSD budget last year. This is patently false.
I would argue that the false narrative is coming from the members of the board, who have claimed we can have a 1.5% budget increase this year with no cuts. They have claimed we have surplus money, reserve money, and unfilled positions that can cover the difference we need to not have cuts. Unfortunately, those claims are incorrect.
There is money in our reserves, but it has been allocated to this year's budget and the proposed budget on the ballot. The other money in our reserves is restricted in what we can spend it on. Increasing teacher wages or paying for supplies is not included in what these reserves can be used for. Unfilled positions are primarily special ed positions and may not be cut or used for other lines in the budget. There may be a surplus this year, but it will not be enough. We will have to make cuts to be able to make a 1.5% budget work.
So, what has changed? Why can't we make a 1.5% increase work this year when we made a 1.95% increase work last year? Quite simply, inflation. This year is very different from last year. All the expenses of the district have increased, just as expenses in your home budget have increased. In addition, the teachers and para-educators are currently renegotiating contracts.
Education financing is confusing and takes years to understand. There are many percentages and steps when putting our expenses through the education funding formula, so it can be difficult for community members who are not completed dialed in to figure out what is going on. Please know the budgets in the BUUSD have been presented the same way for the last seven years. Rather than playing fast and loose with how the budget was presented last year, let's be honest in telling the community about the complexity of the education funding formula and calculating a tax rate.
Tell the board you want to invest more in our students. Tell them you want to cover increases for teachers and match the opportunities other neighboring districts have. And, be sure you know that the new members of the board whom you voted for will listen to the community and work with administrators.
Sonya Spaulding lives in Barre. She is the chair of the Barre Union Unified School District.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.