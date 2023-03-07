I have been accused of creating a "false narrative" about the BUUSD budget last year. This is patently false.

I would argue that the false narrative is coming from the members of the board, who have claimed we can have a 1.5% budget increase this year with no cuts. They have claimed we have surplus money, reserve money, and unfilled positions that can cover the difference we need to not have cuts. Unfortunately, those claims are incorrect.

