In her commentary “For the love of Trump,“ Bronwyn Fryer seems to think she has Trump supporters pegged as having psychological burdens of cognitive dissonance by “knowing“ Trump is damaged and thinking he is Jesus reincarnated. She states these are false beliefs and his supporters aren’t smart enough to know otherwise — spoken like a true bigot.
She goes on to suggest that Trump supporters have been sold a “bill of goods” about Trump’s criminality and are too self absorbed and too painful to know otherwise, so they choose to “ignore reality.”
Perhaps Trump supporters believe in law and order, border security, a strong economy, a strong military, respect from foreign governments and energy independence. All of which occurred during his recent presidency. None of which is happening under this current, inept administration.
I look forward to a future commentary from Fryer offering a similar armchair analysis of Joe Biden and why liberals and Democrats are so supportive of his disastrous policies and what those policies are doing to this country. Perhaps she could also expound on his numerous and proven lies to the American people that he has never been involved in Hunter’s business dealing with China, Ukraine, Romania, etc. We have phone records, photographs and under-oath testimony by his close associates clearly proving otherwise.
But then again, maybe she doesn’t even know these facts. Perhaps she should put The Atlantic down long enough to listen to other sources, which would inform her (hopefully), of what is really going on with this crook occupying the White House. The more the American people know, the more distasteful he becomes.
But, at the same time, she shouldn’t rely on The Times Argus for other perspectives.
This publication under the control of Publisher/Editor Steven Pappas continues to censor important information about recent testimony by Hunter’s closest business associate, Facebook censorship directed from the White House, congressional testimony from two IRS investigators and instead, constantly focusing on Trump. Note today’s front page, yesterday’s front page, etc.
By doing so, Pappas creates readers like Bronwyn Fryer and does a grave disservice to his readers. However, I suspect he won’t change because he loves preaching to his flock.
Hopefully, we won’t have to wait for long to hear from Fryer on her Joe Biden analysis, but suspect I shouldn’t hold my breath.
Dave Spaulding lives in Montpelier.