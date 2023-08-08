In her commentary “For the love of Trump,“ Bronwyn Fryer seems to think she has Trump supporters pegged as having psychological burdens of cognitive dissonance by “knowing“ Trump is damaged and thinking he is Jesus reincarnated. She states these are false beliefs and his supporters aren’t smart enough to know otherwise — spoken like a true bigot.

She goes on to suggest that Trump supporters have been sold a “bill of goods” about Trump’s criminality and are too self absorbed and too painful to know otherwise, so they choose to “ignore reality.”