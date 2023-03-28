As we move into the 2024 presidential election cycle, readers of The Times Argus Weekend Edition can, once again, rely on Walt Amses’ commentary to be critical of conservatives, those on the right, white Christians or those he calls the “MAGA nation.”

A latest commentary (March 18-19), conveniently minimizes the current bank, transportation and public school failures by simply saying conservatives blame all these failures on “Woke” ideology. He doesn’t address these failures (which they are) other than to be critical of conservatives. Why is that? After all, his party is in the White House. I suspect going forward, we can expect Amses to display the same bigotry (I have criticized him for this in the past) exhibited in his weekly commentary throughout Trump’s presidency and during the 2020 election cycle, regardless of who receives the Republican nomination. Amses got a great head start with his latest commentary. He will, no doubt, look to The Atlantic, New York Times, Washington Post, MSNBC, CNN, USA Today, NPR, etc., for true inspiration and deep introspection before writing his newest diatribe.

