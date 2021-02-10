We are writing to ask that the Legislature take steps to ensure public school teachers who are expected to teach live in classrooms be vaccinated along with the people currently in the governor’s first phase.
We are concerned that not enough attention has been paid to teachers, who travel from their homes to public schools every day. They interact one-on-one with their students who come from homes in the community, then travel back to their homes, where they live with those in their households. In this respect, classroom teachers more resemble health care workers and workers in long-term care facilities.
Not only are teachers working in close proximity with their students, but they interact with others in the school community, such as parents and caregivers, who accompany the students and often need to interact with teachers about matters of concern. These interactions are often spontaneous, not planned, therefore are subject to variable conditions and sometimes do not offer time to take precautions.
With the governor’s Feb. 5 announcement that winter athletics will resume, the need for vaccination of the teaching staff is even more acute. As Dr. Levine noted, people from outside the immediate household carry with them all of the risks of the place from where they come. Students might come from households in which COVID-19 precautions are not treated seriously, or they might acquire the virus while traveling to and from school. The classroom teachers are, at this time, expected to tolerate the risks and carry on with the vital task of teaching young Vermonters.
If the subject were not public schools, no such contact would even be allowed. The governor’s mandate is clear, “At this time, your social circle should only include the people you live with. … Gathering in groups or “pods” related to social activity, informal play groups, play dates or sleepovers are not allowed at this time.” See www.healthvermont.gov/covid-19/your-community/families-children for more details.
We wonder why — if it is unacceptable for most of us to associate with others outside of our households, which classroom teachers are required to do each day — they are not offered the protection of vaccination. We urge you to take steps to protect classroom teachers by offering them vaccinations without delay.
Adrienne Soule and Stephen Soule live in Waterbury Center.
