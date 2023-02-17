I write to express my intense sadness and utter bafflement at Vermont College of Fine Arts’ current plan to relocate its graduate residencies to Colorado. What does that even mean, for college with Vermont as part of its name, to move to Colorado? I’m intensely sad and utterly baffled.

I write as a stakeholder in the future of VCFA in Montpelier, where I earned my Master of Fine Arts degree in film in 2019. I am not writing on anyone else’s behalf, but I know there are countless members of the VCFA community who share my feelings. We’re not hard to find. I don’t describe myself as a “stakeholder” very often. It sounds so formal, so corporate. I suppose I am a stakeholder in my family: my partner, our two children, our dog and our home. I’m a stakeholder in my place of employment — I’m an associate teaching professor and current program director of screen studies at Clark University. I guess I reserve the label “stakeholder” for entities of massive, life-altering, atom-smashing, personal importance to my life. So, I take my status as a stakeholder very seriously.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.