Thirty years ago, a group of us began gathering in front of the post office on Friday afternoons to share our horror of what was happening in Desert Storm. While we stood as individuals, we shared a deep resolve that war is not an answer to political problems — for me, a natural extension of having registered as a conscientious objector during the Vietnam War.

A group of us has continued to stand for an hour nearly every Friday since, all still committed to finding better resolutions to our human differences than killing each other. Now, more than ever, it is clear that war has unacceptably huge costs — especially for civilian women and children, people of color and for most of the other living things with whom we share our planet — and we want our standing to be a reminder of those realities.

