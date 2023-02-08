Thirty years ago, a group of us began gathering in front of the post office on Friday afternoons to share our horror of what was happening in Desert Storm. While we stood as individuals, we shared a deep resolve that war is not an answer to political problems — for me, a natural extension of having registered as a conscientious objector during the Vietnam War.
A group of us has continued to stand for an hour nearly every Friday since, all still committed to finding better resolutions to our human differences than killing each other. Now, more than ever, it is clear that war has unacceptably huge costs — especially for civilian women and children, people of color and for most of the other living things with whom we share our planet — and we want our standing to be a reminder of those realities.
Of course, I struggle with the injustice of tens of thousands of Ukrainian people dying at the hand of yet another maniac, this one Russian. I also weep for the mothers of young Russians, now probably some 200,000, who have died when thrust into the front lines as cannon fodder. The human trauma unfolding every day, as well as the destruction, will be many years, if ever, in being repaired. The destruction of the world’s largest nuclear power station in Ukraine, which would devastate much of the world for years to come, and Putin’s threat to use nuclear weapons are two unimaginable consequences of how wars can figuratively and literally explode.
I am also horrified at the thought of all who are profiting from war, this one in particular, at a time when the world needs all we can provide simply to feed people and resolve other injustices before they, too, explode into other wars. I would advocate for a sizable tax on the profits of this war to go into a fund to help with rebuilding Ukraine and rebalancing the disorder the war has caused around the world. If there were no profit in war, there would be few, if any, willing to go to war.
While the war in Ukraine seems so obviously justifiable, the roots of it are much more darkly intertwined with oligarchs and power-hungry men, including our own former president and the shareholders of our well-heeled, military-industrial complex. Reining in the power of those who benefit from war is always an important first step away from mass killing of innocents and toward finding a lasting peace. And that process begins by remembering the lives of those who die in battle — on all sides — as well as the many others sacrificed in budget battles that favor funding the machinery of war.
When I stand for an hour on a Friday, I am doing so in large part to remind myself of what is really important and that peace must start right here with me. I invite you to join us or just say hello anytime you see us, and please also do whatever you can to imagine and create peace in the world.
John Snell lives in Montpelier.
