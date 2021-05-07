The State House Trail into Hubbard Park has been a gift to so many of us for the past 20 years. The project, jointly developed by the State of Vermont’s Buildings and General Services (BGS) and the City of Montpelier’s Parks and Trees Department, turned a steep, rough hillside into a gloriously meditative, pulse-raising hike from the State House up to the Hubbard Park tower.
Of primary importance is ensuring the safety of those using the trail by regularly removing dead and hazardous trees. BGS, Vermont Forests, Parks & Recreation Agency and the Montpelier Parks & Trees Department have all agreed to begin the process of removing dead and hazardous trees near the trail this spring. This work will be done by a private contractor selected by BGS. It is anticipated the work will take a week or more during which time, the trail will remain open as often as possible, but all hikers are asked to obey the direction of “flaggers” at the ends of the trail. There may be times when the trail will be closed completely. All the trees that are cut will be left on the forest floor. The contractor may begin work on May 10, weather permitting. Work hours will be between 7:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. weekdays but they may need additional time to set up and clean up at the beginning and end of the day. The trail could be closed between 7 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. May 10 and May 31. Work should be completed by May 31.
While many believe the trail is part of the City of Montpelier’s Hubbard Park, that is not the case. The trail is on State of Vermont property that is part of the Capitol Complex, an area administered by BGS.
As white ash (potentially soon infested by emerald ashborer) and aging red pine die off in greater numbers, there has been concern about the safety on the trail from hazardous trees, as well as concerns about what the hillside behind the State House — the only one in the country with a forested backdrop — might look like in the future. As a first step in understanding the issues several years ago, State House Curator David Schutz and BGS staff met with the Department of Forests, Parks and Recreation and representatives of the City’s Parks & Trees Department and Tree Board to discuss recommendations for how to manage trees in the parcel, for immediate safety needs and long term viewscape needs.
Feel free to email Joanne.Garton@vermont.gov if you have questions about work being done to clear hazard trees from near the State House Trail.
John Snell lives in Montpelier.
