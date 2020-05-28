The obscenely expensive fighter jets flying over to “salute” health care workers, jumbled up with the names of some of the 100,000 people who have died thus far in the U.S., mixed with memories from 50 years ago of classmates shipping out to Vietnam and others going to prison as resisters, have combined to make this a hard morning to just sit by in silence.
I never fought in a war. I was classified in 1967 as a conscientious objector based primarily on my beliefs in the Christian values I was raised with. While I don’t dispute the unselfish courage and bravery many in war show, I bridle at the term “the ultimate sacrifice.” It roles off the tongue far too easily. I’m horrified at how often the call to sacrifice is clearly marked by socioeconomic divides rather than some grand political devotion. I puzzle, too, at how we fail to respect the fact the families of “enemy” soldiers mourn their dead as we mourn our fallen. Memorial Day, in fact, has roots in groups of mothers, tired of war and death, marking graves of their husbands and sons, whether soldiers of the Union or Confederate side.
Of course, too often the primary victims of war — the elderly, women and children — die without being mourned or even remembered on a special day. And these same innocents have died not just in wars but in the immense “pandemic” of poverty and starvation that has long been ignored and/or tolerated in our world. The worldwide toll from COVID-19 thus far is 350,000 people. Prior to this virus, that number of children died every two weeks in the world from hunger or hunger-related disease. Who remembers them? Who marks their graves every May? The painful truth is 25, 000 children die every day unnecessarily because of the way we have allowed our societies to be structured.
So the fighters, each costing in excess of $100 million, flying over — even if for “training” — remind me again that war is, bottomline, always about making some wealthier, as others pay with their lives. We’ve seen that in the past week with new revelations of Raytheon’s “smart bombs” being used by Saudi Arabia on civilians in Yemen, all part of an $8 billion arms deal that has lined the pockets of many. Or the announcement this week that the United States will once again begin testing new nuclear weapons, a boon to many companies in the military-industrial complex Eisenhower warned us against. Behind the scenes of this terrible pandemic, fortunes are being piled high, mostly for those who already have much. Long before war can be justified in the minds of even sane people, the wheels begin grinding to make money from it.
This pandemic has given us the opportunity to ask, is the world the way we truly want it to be? Could we have fewer flyovers and a better medical system? Could we have governments that serve all of us, instead of the wealthy few? Could we, in the words of Isaiah, “hammer swords into plowshares?” The choices we have are more clear than ever thanks to a simple virus that puts all of us at risk and causes many to question what is truly of value.
John Snell lives in Montpelier.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.