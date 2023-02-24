While I appreciate the thoughts of our former Montpelier mayor, John Hollar, they raise more questions for me than they answer about all of our city spending.
Yes, bumpy roads can be annoying or even result in damage to cars, but we need to balance that with the cost of “fixing” them. I agree it is time to update the plan of the Department of Public Works and take a look at several ways of seeing what the costs will be. Clearly having perfectly smooth pavement is not a cost-effective option; can better tools and management minimize the worst of the lumps and potholes at an acceptable cost? Can DPW again update their integrated maintenance plan that took into account simultaneously dealing with both paving and any necessary replacement of underground utilities? And I would argue that investing in the walking infrastructure — sidewalks, crosswalks, etc. — pays returns on reducing wear and tear on roadways.
I maintain a large part of the issue with our roads, in addition to clay soils, is we have more traffic than in the past, as well as heavier vehicles and many more studded snow tires, but I trust the experts at DPW to know better and advise us as to how these factors may have also increased costs.
The issues with Montpelier’s water system are unique due again to clay soils, the kinds of piping used in the past, and the pressures involved in supplying the entire city. The study now in progress of how to best deal with high pressures is timely; what we know is that any of the probable options will not be inexpensive. We should be able to compare the costs of emergency repairs with those of trying to accelerate wholesale replacement of troubled piping and make informed decisions. Again, I put my faith not in the many “sidewalk superintendents” who have popped up but in the experts of our city management and staff.
John is correct that there are many demands for taxpayer dollars in addition to road and infrastructure maintenance. I’d rather have the city council respond to facts to find a balanced approach to meeting those needs than to hear about how bumpy someone’s street is. Some measure of funding local social services, like it or not, is on the list of needs, whether it is paying for a world-class library or a highly praised police department. I’m not willing to simply jump on paying for fixing the infrastructure if that means we leave other important items unfunded. That balancing act, as John knows from his tenure as a city leader, is what a strong city manager, mayor and council all working together with informed public input can help us find.
John Snell lives in Montpelier.
