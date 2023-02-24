While I appreciate the thoughts of our former Montpelier mayor, John Hollar, they raise more questions for me than they answer about all of our city spending.

Yes, bumpy roads can be annoying or even result in damage to cars, but we need to balance that with the cost of “fixing” them. I agree it is time to update the plan of the Department of Public Works and take a look at several ways of seeing what the costs will be. Clearly having perfectly smooth pavement is not a cost-effective option; can better tools and management minimize the worst of the lumps and potholes at an acceptable cost? Can DPW again update their integrated maintenance plan that took into account simultaneously dealing with both paving and any necessary replacement of underground utilities? And I would argue that investing in the walking infrastructure — sidewalks, crosswalks, etc. — pays returns on reducing wear and tear on roadways.

