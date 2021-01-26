I can begin to hope the nightmares are over. But not quite yet, are they? I know. For too long, I feared waking up, knowing what I would surely find somewhere in the dark, early morning. Or find in the dreams, terrified, the twitters in the night.
The worst fears not just for myself but for the little children, locked in cages, left with the trash in the gutters of our once-glorious cities, along the roadsides of the empty farm roads. Terror for the women, so many, grabbed in places never imagined by hands too small to hold even the hand of his wife, much less the world. Horror for the brown and Black people, those who sound different, who cannot speak, whose voices have become barely-heard whispers. We’ve all been in this nightmare together, every single night nightmares. All of us together.
Will the door open again tonight? What weapons will he bring? Who comes with him tonight, drunk on the power and money oozing from his smiles. So many either helped him or stood by, it mattered not. Like young pals, punks and hoodlums, and old uncles watching, drooling, as the blood flowed, mixed with tears. And how many piled on, suddenly monsters themselves.
He is gone. For now. The door is locked but I still hear the pounding, the pleading, the bullying, the crowd cheering him on. How do we silence those voices or at least quiet them or send them to a place where they can never again beat down our door? How do we make them all hear what was being said, truly see what was being done, undo the untruths?
The tears and gentle hugs have already made a difference, the wisdom of young women and old, the experiences shared, the knowing looks of those who don’t just walk by but stop to share a thought or lend a hand. All this has begun to bring hope. How long will it take to end the nightmares once and for all? One hundred days? Two years or four or more? Or, now so obviously alive in daylight as well as the nighttime, will they ever die or is the best we can do to just keep them distant?
Either way, life is almost worth waking up for again. Opening the door to sunshine and faces, not fearful but welcoming of each of us, makes all the difference. Can we? We can. We must. We will. Together.
John Snell lives in Montpelier.
