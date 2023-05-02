A more accurate story about the opening of the Hobby Lobby store in Berlin Mall might have talked about the threat it poses to two existing stores in the area, as well as the absolutely unacceptable social positions the company maintains.

Tax relief in various forms continue to support the mall and the “town center” concept in ways that seem to me to be a classic case of capitalism gone bad. Meanwhile, Berlin’s other shopping area on the Barre-Montpelier Road continues to wither and is desperate for infrastructure improvements.

