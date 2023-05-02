A more accurate story about the opening of the Hobby Lobby store in Berlin Mall might have talked about the threat it poses to two existing stores in the area, as well as the absolutely unacceptable social positions the company maintains.
Tax relief in various forms continue to support the mall and the “town center” concept in ways that seem to me to be a classic case of capitalism gone bad. Meanwhile, Berlin’s other shopping area on the Barre-Montpelier Road continues to wither and is desperate for infrastructure improvements.
The other part about Hobby Lobby that should have been in the article is their stance for real family values, but their definition of that is not shared by this and many, many other Vermonters. To them, it means no employee insurance benefits that include birth control (and they took this to federal court), a stance against all things LGBQT, punishing a trans employee who wanted to use the women’s bathroom, and a refusal to comply with masking at the height of the pandemic, endangering both employees and customers. When I think of my friends and family who are LGBQT or who suffered through COVID, I know they would want me to find other shopping options.
The article should also have reminded would-be shoppers that the company knowingly and illegally imported stolen and looted artifacts from Iraq and Egypt to display in their version of a corporate museum to Christianity, They were found guilty of this and in the end were forced to repatriate the artifacts. I find their version of Christianity to be unrecognizable.
Do a bit of research and ask yourself if this is a place you want to prosper by spending your money. It is not a company I can support in any way, and I have no intention of ever shopping there. I urge those who want what they offer to look elsewhere, including on the Barre-Montpelier Road and in Montpelier, or to find some other less odious option.
John Snell lives in Montpelier.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.