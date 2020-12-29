Green Mountain Transitis pleased to announce the launch of flexible-route, flexible-schedule service, MyRide by GMT. The new service, which replaces the current Montpelier Hospital Hill, Montpelier Circulator and Capitol Shuttle routes, is an exciting pilot project and the first of its kind in Vermont. MyRide by GMT is meant to provide a more convenient option for passengers who are looking for curb-to-curb service versus a set schedule and fixed route.
In fall 2020, GMT conducted a series of public meetings to solicit feedback from current and potential riders of the service. Through that process and through work done by Sustainable Montpelier Coalition, we have identified the need for targeted marketing and outreach to cohorts of riders who may need additional assistance, especially during the transition period of the new service.
SMC is dedicated to supporting all the current riders to the new MyRide by GMT service. A Current Rider Community Engagement and Marketing Plan was developed and includes an on-board survey, potential accommodations and over a dozen outreach events.
The Sustainable Montpelier Outreach Team has been doing community engagement with the current riders since November. The team conducted an on-board survey Nov. 16–20. From the survey, comments gathered information on the needs and concerns of the riders.
The team then did outreach at Montpelier Public Housing at Pioneer and Lane Shops every morning for the week of Dec. 14–18. The SMC Team met with many residents to assist them in signing up for the new service and also to hear the residents’ concerns. In addition, members of the team have been available at EconoLodge and Hilltop to assist those who are temporarily housed there.
Recently, Mr. Brown presented a number of concerns, including: 1) How do riders without a personal device reserve a ride? 2) How do riders without a phone reserve a ride home? 3) Why is ride hailing no longer possible?
Accommodations are being made.
For current riders without a phone. Convenient locations of phones, where riders can schedule their trip, are available for riders without a phone. The Montpelier Transit Center customer service representatives will be available to assist riders in the service area by booking trips from them directly.
Outreach to Hunger Mountain Coop, CVMC, Walmart and both Montpelier and Berlin Shaw’s has resulted in the stores offering their customer service counter staff will assist any riders in scheduling a return ride. It is recommended that riders book both ways.
The traditional public transit feature of walk-ons does not work with MyRide by GMT, because it unfairly impacts riders who have booked their trip. Passengers who board a vehicle that is operating a non-traditional schedule will not have assurance that the vehicle is heading in a direction that meets their needs. GMT operators will have information available on-board to assist passengers in booking a trip.
We recognize that a change like this can be hard, especially in a year that has been full of challenges. GMT remains committed to our passengers and to providing public transit services that meet passenger needs.
The SMC Outreach Team is available to assist current riders in signing up for new service and determine how each rider can reserve their trip. Call (802) 272-1195 Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. or info@sustainablemontpelier.org
MyRide by GMT service begins Jan. 4, 2021. Due to COVID-19, a grand launch event is not planned until late spring/early summer.
More information about MyRide by GMT can be found online at RideGMT.com/myride, by calling (802)-540-1098, or by emailing info@ridegmt.com
Jamie Smith is marketing and planning director and Elizabeth Parker is community engagement director, Sustainable Montpelier Coalition.
